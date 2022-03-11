Asmongold claims WoW players have “selective memory” when praising old expansions

Twitch star Asmongold roasted World of Warcraft players who fondly look back on old expansions, saying they have “selective memory” and are just looking to further pile on Shadowlands.

Asmongold has been playing WoW since the very beginning and has extensively explored all of the eight expansions so far.

The Shadowlands expansion has spurned a largely negative reception from the fanbase, with worries about the storyline at the forefront of their complaints.

Although Asmongold has echoed many players’ gripes with the expansion, he offered somewhat of a defense of Shadowlands, saying that players who praise old expansions don’t realize how good they have it now.

Asmongold says Warlords of Draenor was WoW’s worst expansion

The 30-year-old streamer was live on March 11 when he reacted to a meme from the WoW community which praised Warlords of Draenor, WoW’s fifth expansion.

“Let me be honest with you guys, Warlords of Draenor was the worst expansion that we’ve ever had. There has never been a worse expansion, it’s not even close. The only reason why you enjoyed WoD more is probably because you had more time to play in 2014.”

He went on to say that Shadowlands is not worse than Draenor. Asmongold continued, “People don’t remember how bad it was because they have selective memory. I don’t know why. The only reason why people were okay with WoD more than Shadowlands was because WoD was the first time Blizzard has f**ked them in the ass. And with Shadowlands, it’s the third time, and people don’t want to go for a hat-trick.”

While Asmongold is still skeptical about the future of WoW, he has praised the company for investing in a mobile version of WoW and called it “a good idea.”