Amazing WoW render shows what game would look like with Overwatch graphics

A rendering of WoW with Overwatch-like graphics has been created, and now players can’t stop dreaming about what a modern World of Warcraft could be.

One thing that WoW fans have always gone back and forth on is the game’s graphics, some wanting the game to move forward and modernize and others loving the classic look.

Now, thanks to a 3D rendering in Unreal Engine, we can finally get a taste of what the game could look like with graphics similar to that of Overwatch.

WoW graphics in Unreal Engine look like Overwatch

World of Warcraft and Overwatch both come from Activision Blizzard, which was recently acquired by Microsoft in a blockbuster deal.

However, for two games from the same developer, they could not look more different in terms of graphics and game feel. Overwatch is a game that truly does feel much newer and modern by comparison.

And while its classic look is much of the charm of WoW, one skilled animator has dared to question what the tenured MMO would look like with a facelift.

The results were shared in the WoW subreddit and immediately received positive feedback, netting several endorsements and over 2,400 upvotes.

Mulgore, plugged into Unreal Engine, looks like it could be a map in Overwatch or even Fortnite for that matter, and the fresh look has those in the comments wanting more.

“Man I’d love nothing more than WoW 2 with a modern engine. It would be glorious. Don’t even change the core gameplay. Just balance things out and let’s start fresh,” wrote the top-upvoted comment.

Another wrote, “Most of these Unreal Engine posts try to make WoW look ultra-realistic, but this one does a good job of capturing the classic cartoonish art style in a new environment. I could see a modern WoW environment looking a bit like this.”

While this post alone likely won’t do the trick, it does prove that players are perhaps more ready than they once were for a modern-day WoW experience. Only time will tell if Microsoft’s new ownership will make something like that a reality.