All upcoming World of Warcraft 10.0.7 mounts & how to get them

Mounts are a huge part of World of Warcraft and more are constantly being added. Here are all the upcoming mounts in the 10.0.7 patch for World of Warcraft, as well as how to get them.

The 10.0.7 patch is World of Warcraft’s second minor patch for Dragonflight, introducing a variety of bug fixes, stability improvements, and brand-new content. One such new addition is the new mounts. Of which many perfectionists or collectors will be eager to get hold of.

However, such mounts can be tricky to find, and some aren’t in the game yet. So, here are all the mounts we can expect to see, along with how you can get hold of them.

It’s worth noting that, with the nature of the recent minor patch, it has yet to be fully confirmed that these are the upcoming mounts. However, the source, posted on Reddit, features a player who collected all mounts during the playtest, so it’s likely they will appear in the game soon.

All known upcoming mounts in World of Warcraft 10.0.7

Shared by a user who collected all the mounts during the World of Warcraft 10.0.7 update playtest, we know there will likely be four new mounts coming soon. While this is subject to change, we’ve listed the known upcoming mounts below:

Gooey Snailemental

Mossy Mammoth

Noble Bruffalon

Ancient Salamanther

How to get all known upcoming World of Warcraft 10.0.7 mounts

While knowing which mounts you can collect is useful, you still need to work out how to get hold of them. Here’s how to find and obtain all upcoming mounts in the World of Warcraft 10.0.7 patch.

Gooey Snailemental

To get hold of a Gooey Snailmental, you’ll need to access 50 Leftover Elemental Slime and combine them.

You’ll be able to obtain the resource by fighting and killing the final bosses at Forbidden Reach, found during the Primal Storm events.

Thankfully, these events occur every few hours and can be relatively easy to take on when you’re at the right level, or if you have help.

Mossy Mammoth

The Mossy Mammoth requires you to solve a relatively tricky puzzle located in the Forbidden Reach, otherwise known as the Zskera Vaults.

To solve the puzzle you’ll need to gather around 20-30 Zskera vault keys, which can be found by killing rares or completing other tasks on the Forbidden Reach. Once you obtain enough, you’ll be able to unlock doors and peon the treasure chests.

Simply combine the items you find and in the end, you’ll create the Mossy Mammoth.

Noble Bruffalon

The Noble Bruffalon can be purchased from Storykeeper Ashekh, a vendor in Morqut Village.

You’ll need to head over there with 100,000 elemental overflow, so it’s worth it to start saving now. Although, with a few quests, and random mob kills, saving enough money should be entirely achievable.

Ancient Salamanther

Lastly, the Ancient Salamanther is more of a luck-based mount, especially since it’s a loot drop from a relatively rare spawn.

You’ll need to locate Lady Shaz’ra, who can be found in a cave behind a waterfall. It’s worth heading in there and fighting her every day until she drops the Ancient Salamanther. But don’t expect it to drop on the first try, as this has been notoriously challenging for many playtesters.

So, those are all the currently known upcoming mounts for World of Warcraft 10.0.7 and where you can find them.