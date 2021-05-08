The Accused CHEATER Who Became Europe's RICHEST Player - Dexerto

Ardis ‘Ardiis’ Svarenieks has been an unstoppable force in Valorant since making the switch from CSGO. Even in the face of controversy, the G2 Esports rifler has been a star for his team.

Before joining the EU juggernaut, allegations of match-fixing and cheating came out against the Latvian pro. Riot would later clear his name, and the scandal didn’t stop him from being an absolute force against his opponents.

From struggling as a CSGO pro, he would go on to become one of the richest EU Valorant players in the scene, with fans all over the world watching how far he’ll be able to go.

