 TenZ: These Are Europe’s Secret Best Teams - Dexerto
Logo
Videos

TenZ: These Are Europe’s Secret Best Teams

Published: 25/Jun/2021 17:17

by Alex Garton
TenZ ranks Valorant teams

Share

Razer Sponsored TenZ

As we saw at VCT Masters Reykjavík, there’s a lot of talent in the European Valorant scene, but who proved to be the toughest opponent for Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo and the rest of the Sentinels roster?

In preparation for VCT Masters, TenZ and the rest of the Sentinels squad faced some of Europe’s best Valorant teams during their boot camp. From Fnatic to Gambit, each organization brought their own style and challenges for the NA stars.

Join Curveball’s James ‘BanKs’ Banks who spoke with Sentinel’s TenZ as they delved into the best Valorant teams in Europe.

Advertisement

Discover more: The insane Valorant record that will never be broken

Advertisement
Advertisement