Shotzzy Names His COD GOAT! | 20 Questions

OpTic Texas CoD pro Shotzzy linked up with Dexerto for a rapid-fire round of 20 questions on things like who he thinks is the shooter’s GOAT, what he hates about Vanguard, and more.

Shotzzy has had many highlight reel-worthy moments during his COD career, not to mention playing pro Call of Duty with teammates Scump, iLLeY and Dashy in CDL 2022.

In this Shotzzy interview, the OpTic pro names his COD GOAT, what he hates about Vanguard, why he thinks he would go pro in Valorant, and more.

