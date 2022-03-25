Odoamne: “Vetheo WASN’T the Best Midlaner This Split… Larssen Was!” | LEC Playoffs Interview

Following Rogue’s 3-1 win over Misfits in the LEC Spring 2022 Semifinals, top laner Andrei ‘Odoamne’ Pascusat sat down with Dexerto to talk the best mid laners, Fnatic vs G2, and more.

Rogue took down Misfits in the first round of the 2022 LEC Spring Playoffs, as Odoamne, Malrang, Larssen, Comp, and Trymbi bested HiRit, Shlatan, Vetheo, Neon, and Mersa.

In this interview, Odoamne revealed who he thinks the best LEC mid laner is, why he would rather face Fnatic than G2 Esports in the semis, and why this could finally be Rogue’s year in the League of Legends European Championship.

