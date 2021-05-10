NAVI era finally here?! Richard Lewis Reacts - Dexerto

S1mple and friends put on a top-class display during their Dreamhack Masters Spring 2021 championship run. So, could this be the start of a new era for Na’Vi?

The Natus Vincere machine was finally firing on all cylinders during Dreamhack, knocking out Heroic and Gambit to win the Grand Finals.

So, what’s the reason Na’Vi suddenly seem to have found their stride? Part of was that they were finally able to not be their own worst enemy as in past competitions. But a bigger part was s1mple being a superstar.

Discover More: How Yuurih Put Brazilian CSGO back on the map