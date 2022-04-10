Jamppi & L1NK: NO-ONE Can Compete With Liquid! | VCT Masters Interview

After beating KRU Esports, Jamppi and L1NK of Team Liquid sat down with Dexerto to analyze their chances of winning the Stage One Masters in Reykjavik.

VCT Masters Reykjavik is here, and Team Liquid VALORANT stars L1NK and Jamppi provided highlights, an interview, and analysis in this VCT post-match interview.

After taking down the KRU Esports roster of Keznit, Klaus, Delz1k, NaGZ and Mazino in Group B’s opening day, the Liquid VALORANT pros discussed match highlights and looked at their chances of winning Masters Reykjavik.

Discover More: Boaster Jokes & TROLLS ScreaM! | VCT Masters Press Conference