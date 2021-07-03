How Valorant’s bad boy steel went from scandal to savior

Love him or hate him, 100 Thieves IGL steel is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable faces in Valorant today. We take a look at how he got to where he is now alongside Hiko, nitr0, Asuna & Ethan.

Like many other Valorant pros, steel got his start in CSGO, but he didn’t have the easiest run during his time as a pro. Then the match-fixing scandal of 2015 happened and, following evidence of his involvement, he was removed from the pro scene.

Despite this, he’s found a new life with 100 Thieves Valorant squad, who have quickly risen to become one of top orgs in North America.

Advertisement

Discover more: Jamppi Reveals VALORANT Future After CSGO UNBAN!