Boaster’s big test! Has Fnatic flopped?

Fnatic were VCT Stage 2 Masters finalists, so what exactly happened to Boaster and the team during the VALORANT Champions Tour Stage 3 Challengers 1?

Previously thought of as one of the best teams in the world on Bind, they’ve switched up their strats and are suddenly in VALORANT chaos, so how can Fnatic’s big brain IGL Boaster get them back on top?

One thing’s for sure: whatever they do they need to stick to it as their current strat of always switching strats doesn’t seem to be producing results.

