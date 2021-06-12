Zellsis suspended from VCT Stage 3 Challengers 1 after abusing admin at Masters - Dexerto

Version1’s Jordan ‘Zellsis’ Montemurro has been suspended for the first VCT Stage 3 Challengers NA event after making a “categorically offensive and discriminatory remark about a tournament official” at Masters in Iceland.

Version1, who surprised the Valorant world in Iceland with a solid performance despite having a substitute, will now be forced to play with another one to start the qualification towards Masters Berlin.

Zellsis has been suspended for the first Challengers 3 qualifier in North America for an offensive comment he made to an admin at Stage 2 Masters.

Riot did not publicize the exact comment Zellsis made, but in their June 11 sanction noted “offensive comments made on the basis of gender or race are in direct violation of the standards expected of players participating in the Valorant Champions Tour.”

Advertisement

He was banned under Rule 7.1.2 of the VCT rulebook, which states “all teams and team members must observe the highest standards of personal integrity and good sportsmanship at all times.”

While it’s his first suspension, Riot warned any further infractions could lead to prize money and VCT Circuit Points deductions.

Zellsis has apologized. “I take responsibility for my actions and will learn from this mistake. I’m sorry to my teammates for putting them in this position.”

I want to apologize to Riot staff for making an inappropriate remark in Iceland. I take responsibility for my actions and will learn from this mistake. I’m sorry to my teammates for putting them in this position. Will be taking a few days off social media. I will be better. https://t.co/CvWJyDXuJF — Jordan Montemurro (@Zellsis) June 11, 2021

Related News

His organization, Version1, also put out a statement, saying they “accept Riot’s decision and will be playing with a sub for the first open and closed qualifiers of [VCT Stage 3].”

Advertisement

The team is yet to announce who they’ll bring onboard in Zellsis’ place. Jamal ‘jammyz’ Bangash, who filled in for Maxim ‘wippie’ Shepelev in Iceland, could be in contention to fill the spot.