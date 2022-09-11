XSET are embracing the ‘villain’ role at Valorant Champions

XSET came out in their first match of the Valorant Champions 2022 Playoff Stage as the villains opposite crowd favorite Fnatic with their Turkish player Emir Ali ‘Alfajer’ Beder receiving many cheers and chants.

XSET were not well received in their first match of the Valorant Champions Playoff Stage by the Turkish crowd. The fans at the event embraced the EMEA team in Fnatic along with their young Turkish star Alfajer.

While the crowd threw boos and shouted at the North American team, XSET’s coach Don ‘SyykoNT’ Muir said in a post-game press conference that he doesn’t take any of the hate too seriously and enjoys giving the fans a show.

“It’s all a show right?” SyykoNT said after the team’s 2-0 win over Fnatic. “We’re here to give you that villain that you want to duel with and I’m totally fine with it.”

The head coach has also been dressed for the role of an antagonist since XSET came onto the international stage with a suit and sunglasses at every matchup.

XSET are used to the ‘villain’ role

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games XSET are a relatively smaller brand than many of the teams in North American and at Valorant Champions 2022.

XSET are used to playing the role of the villain, however, as the team is usually up against more popular teams domestically in North America. When asked if they like the nickname, XSET’s Brendan ‘BcJ’ Jensen said he understands why the team has been branded as such.

“I think it’s probably because we talk a lot and a lot of the NA fanbase had a lot of following so anytime that they say something they’re instantly getting hate or someone doesn’t agree with their take or anything along those lines… we got to be very careful as a lot more eyes are on us,” BcJ said.

XSET will continue with their ‘villain’ storyline in the upper bracket of Valorant Champions 2022 as they are set to face off against OpTic Gaming next.