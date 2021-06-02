xQc loses his mind in hilarious Valorant rant: "This game is so broken!" - Dexerto

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel snapped after losing an intense 1v1 overtime battle in Valorant and went on a hilarious rant about the game being “broken,” and it even included some bizarre sound effects.

xQc is no stranger to having hilarious moments of rage, especially when it happens in the heat of battle. However, he reached boiling point for potentially the first time ever while playing Valorant, claiming the game is broken.

It’s not the first time he’s criticized the game. In April 2020, he explained that some elements “annoy” him, particularly referring to certain abilities. But this time, his rage was directed at something specifically – Sova’s ultimate, Hunter’s Fury.

xQc was locked into a heated overtime battle against an enemy playing Sova. But it all went south when he started getting peppered by Hunter’s Fury while planting the spike. For those unfamiliar with the ability, it essentially shoots energy blasts that can penetrate walls.

The Twitch star got clipped by the first blast but managed to dodge the rest. Then, he moved to a different corner of the room and planted the spike, only to find himself getting pushed and killed moments later from a well-timed flank.

“No!” he screamed. “Dude. It was blocked! Why? This game is so broken?”

Some of his teammates couldn’t help but chuckle as he succumbed to the rage and proceeded to — in classic xQc fashion — make a series of bizarre sci-fi noises and gestures in an attempt to re-enact the battle.

Interestingly enough, xQc’s hilarious rant comes almost exactly a year after the Twitch star claimed Valorant’s abilities can be “annoying” and make the game an infuriating experience compared to Counter-Strike Global Offensive.

“I don’t want to be negative ⁠— I sh*t on games as much as I worship them,” he said at the time. “I don’t know if some abilities, and some things, are good overall, [or if] I don’t enjoy them because of my own personal opinion.”

“In [Counter-Strike], though, you rarely have a wall that has 3,000 HP, two lines of Viper sh*t, glowing fire, and flying people. There’s none of that.”

But in the end, he ultimately conceded he “loves the game,” despite its flaws, which is probably what brought him back. In typical xQc fashion too, he quickly got over the Valorant rant, dusted himself off, and re-focused on the game at hand.

However, his hilarious reaction, along with the spectacular re-enactment, will be remembered by his Twitch fans for a long time.