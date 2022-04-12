xQc loses his mind over massive Valorant filesize before realizing its a bug

xQc lost his mind after realizing Valorant was taking up 1TB of space on his hard drive, but soon calmed down when a fan pointed out it was just a visual glitch that’s been around for a while.

The juicer warlord is no stranger to having hilarious outbursts on stream. He’s done it all, from laughing at glitches and freaking out over horror games, to raging about the state of Apex Legends, Valorant, and more.

He added another moment to that list on April 11 after flipping out over Valorant’s file size, which seemed to be taking up 1TB of space on his hard drive.

However, it turned out to be nothing more than a hilarious glitch.

The incident happened while xQc was uninstalling games to make room for The Sims 4.

Removing Call of Duty Black Ops II seemed to do the trick, but then he noticed Valorant appeared to be taking up a lot of space.

“Guys, how is Valorant a terabyte?” he shrieked in disbelief. Then, he opened up the programs and features menu on Windows to show viewers he wasn’t kidding. “What? Oh my god! Oh my god! A terabyte?”

Moments later, a fan pointed out that it was merely a visual bug. In fact, it’s something that has been discussed several times before, with one user reporting that it appeared to be taking up a whopping 2TBs of space.

After the clip of xQc reacting to the bug started doing the rounds on social media, more people started realizing the bug was affecting them too. It’s been an issue for a while, and there’s still no word on when Riot will fix it.