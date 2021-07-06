Worst roster decision ever? Why did they do this…

Team Heretics were Europe’s top team without much dispute. But the Spanish org has since made changes to its lineup looking to get out of its recent rut, with former G2 Esports stars headlining the moves.

Heretics picked up Ardis ‘ardiis’ Svarenieks and Patryk ‘paTiTek’ Fabrowski from G2, who are great players when all things are clicking but have seen to falter when they hit a wall.

Among the other changes are untested talents in Ondřej ‘MONSTEERR’ Petrů and Felix ‘al0rante’ Brandl, who will have a chance to show how they can fare under the spotlights.

Whether this project will work out is still up in the air, as Heretics look to regain their winning form.

