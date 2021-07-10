Will T1 ever win a Valorant trophy?

T1 have gone through multiple roster swaps over the past year, but can Skadoodle, autimatic, and brax FINALLY win big in VCT Stage 3?

Fans are hopeful that for T1, Stage 3 will be the org’s redemption story, but there are plenty of obstacles to glory lying in the way, including a restructuring of the current starting lineup.

This should allow brax to shine as we know he’s capable of, but the rest of the team will need to step up as well. With the introduction of a new meta that’s more similar to Counter Strike, we could very well see this crew of CSGO vets shine.

