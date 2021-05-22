Will Banned CSGO Pro Jamppi be Team Liquid’s saviour? - Dexerto

Riot Games’ Valorant Champions Tour in Iceland is the highlight of the Valorant esports calendar so far. But with so many quality teams, could once-banned CSGO pro Elias ‘Jamppi’ Olkkonen be the man to lead Team Liquid – and Europe – to victory?

Leading Europe’s hopes in Iceland is Team Liquid, who took down Fnatic in a hard-fought series to claim the VCT Masters 2 title.

Jamppi was a key part of Liquid’s victory. Having replaced Ec1s in the Liquid roster in February, Jamppi has since shown off what made him one of the most-hyped FPS players in the west.

Advertisement

Here, in the debut of our new show Curveball, Dexerto previews Valorant’s inaugural major international tournament, and whether Jamppi could be the difference-maker for TL.

Discover more: Best Players at VCT Masters! ScreaM to pop off!