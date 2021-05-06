Why Valorant's best teams failed to make VCT Masters Iceland - Dexerto

Sentinels, Version1, Liquid, and Fnatic will represent North America and Europe at VCT Stage 2 Masters in Reykjavik, Iceland. However, it also means some of Valorant’s best teams like 100 Thieves, Cloud9, and FPX are struggling to stay afloat.

Only four squads could represent the two major regions at VCT Masters in Iceland, but with names like Version1 in the mix, it shows that some of Valorant’s most respected squads are failing.

With VCT Stage 3 marking the final chance to make an impact ahead of Champions, squads like 100 Thieves, Cloud9, FPX, and G2 Esports have their work cut out for them to stay near the top of the scene.

Advertisement

Discover more: ScreaM is insane! VCT Top Plays