 Who has qualified for VCT 2022 Masters Reykjavík? All teams, details - Dexerto
Logo
Valorant

Who has qualified for VCT 2022 Masters Reykjavík? All teams, details

Published: 24/Mar/2022 17:00 Updated: 24/Mar/2022 16:21

by Luís Mira
Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

Share

VCT Masters

The first international Valorant LAN of 2022 is nearing. Twelve of the world’s best teams will travel to Iceland to fight for the title of VCT 2022 Masters champions. Here’s what you need to know about the tournament.

Riot Games has chosen Reykjavík as the host city of the first international Valorant LAN of 2022. This means that the Valorant Champions Tour will return to the Icelandic capital, which hosted the Stage 2 Masters event in May 2021.

The upcoming Stage 1 Masters will feature 12 teams, up from last year’s 10, coming from multiple regions, including Europe, North America and Asia. The 2021 Reykjavík champions, Sentinels, will not be in attendance after crashing out of the NA Challengers early.

Advertisement

Riot Games
Stage 2 Masters champions Sentinels will be a notable absentee in Reykjavík this time around

We’ve got everything you need to know about VCT 2022 Masters Reykjavík, including the latest details and the teams who have qualified.

VCT 2022 Masters Reykjavík: dates, location

The first Masters event of 2022 will take place in Reykjavík between April 10 and 24. The name of the venue has not yet been disclosed by Riot, but it is possible that the tournament will be held at the Laugardalshöll Indoor Sporting Arena, which staged the 2021 event.

With two of the three LAN champions of 2021, EMEA will be the most represented region in Reykjavík with three teams, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific with two teams each.

Advertisement

Michal Konkol/Riot Games
Fnatic have booked one of the first spots in Iceland

After some underwhelming results in 2021, Brazil has only one guaranteed spot in Reykjavík, though the runner-up of the Brazil Challengers will have another shot at qualification for the event in a match against the second-placed LATAM team.

You can find the full list of teams who have qualified for VCT Masters Reykjavík below. This will be updated as all the regional tournaments and qualifiers wrap up.

Region Team Players
EMEA Fnatic Derke, Boaster, Magnum, Mistic, BraveAF
EMEA FunPlus Phoenix SUYGETSU, ANGE1, ardiis, Shao, Zyppan
EMEA TBD TBD
NA TBD TBD
NA TBD TBD
APAC TBD TBD
APAC TBD TBD
Brazil TBD TBD
LATAM TBD TBD
Japan TBD TBD
LATAM/BR TBD TBD
Advertisement
Advertisement