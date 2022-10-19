Where to buy Valorant gift cards and how to redeem them

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at [email protected]

Wondering where to buy Valorant gift cards? Well, our handy guide has everything you need to know about acquiring these prepaid cards and how you can redeem them in Valorant.

Valorant gift cards can be redeemed in-game and enable players to gift VP – the game’s premium currency. This premium currency can then be used to purchase in-game items like weapon and melee skins.

While you can purchase VP without a Valorant gift card, knowing where to buy them can be useful, especially if you wish to surprise someone with a bundle of VP.

So, if you wish to gift someone some VP or want to know how you can redeem Valorant gift cards, then our handy guide has everything you need to know.

Where to buy Valorant gift cards

Riot Games Purchasing Valorant gift cards in incredibly easy.

Currently, prepaid Valorant gift cards can only be purchased via Amazon in the United States, and can only be redeemed in the United States, Canada, and parts of Latin America. It’s important to bear this in mind before you purchase any Valorant gift cards to avoid any disappointment.

Additionally, Riot advises that people stay away from third-party merchants selling Valorant gift cards, as they will not be able to assist should the cards not work. Valorant gift cards are currently sold in the following denominations:

$10

$25

$50

$100

Once you’ve successfully redeemed a Valorant gift card, you’ll be rewarded with the appropriate credits. These can then be spent on in-game items from the Valorant Store.

How to redeem Valorant gift cards

In order to redeem Valorant gift cards, simply follow the steps outlined below:

Log into the Valorant game client. Click on the Valorant icon located to the right of the Store tab. Select Prepaid Cards & Codes. Input the code provided for your card. Press Submit.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about purchasing Valorant gift cards and how you can redeem them in-game. Make sure you check out our Valorant page for all the latest news and guides.

