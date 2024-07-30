When will Valorant ranked return to console? Beta reset explained

Riot Games has announced that the ranked and competitive queues for the Valorant console beta will be disabled for a few days, and players’ ranks will reset.

The competitive queue for the Valorant console beta became available on June 25 with the introduction of patch 9.00. Since then, players have been able to grind through the ranked ladder playing against other Xbox and PlayStation owners.

Riot has also introduced new maps and adjustments to the console version of Valorant in every patch since.

On July 30, Riot Games announced on social media that competitive queues across PC and console players would go down for a short period, starting at 6 AM PT.

PC players had their ranked queue return just an hour later, as the downtime was needed to update Valorant Premier and its other esports offerings.

Console players, however, must wait until August 2, 9 AM PT, for the competitive mode to return. That date and time, however, is an estimation by Riot and could be pushed forward or back.

This article will be updated if this date and time change.

Why the Valorant console ranks will reset

Valorant Riot is cooking something in the background during the competitive queue downtime.

The developer stated that the reset was done because of insights they gleaned from the beta period for the console version of Valorant.

The downtime could be due to Icebox’s introduction to ranked play or an influx of players after the beta went from closed to open.

However, Riot did not explain those insights or why the console competitive queue needed to be down for multiple days while PC players could queue ranked again after only an hour.

During the competitive downtime, console players can still play Unrated, Swift Play, Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, and custom games.

Players looking to improve their play while waiting for ranked to become available again should check to see that they have the best controller settings for Valorant or find their new favorite crosshair to unlock their aim.