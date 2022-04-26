When is Valorant Episode 5 Act 1? Release date, more

Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 will be the next update for Riot’s tactical shooter following the conclusion of Episode 4. Here’s when we think it will kick off, and what new content we might be able to expect.

Episode 4 Act 3 in Valorant introduced us to a new hero — the terrifying Controller Fade — and brought the new RGX 11z Pro skins, and of course a brand new battle pass.

However, it’s been a while since we had a new map to explore, and Episode 5 Act 1 might deliver one, though we don’t know for sure just yet.

Here’s what we know about the next chapter in Valorant.

When is Valorant Episode 5 Act 1?

We can’t say for sure exactly when Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 — which will be the big premier of Episode 5 — will start just yet. However, looking at past acts and the Episode 4 Act 3 Battle Pass, we can make a fairly educated guess.

Acts in Valorant typically last for roughly two months — give or take a few weeks. On top of that, we already know the Episode 4 Act 3 battle pass will be available for 10 weeks, until July 6.

Given that the next Act typically begins a day after the current battle pass expires, we can assume that Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 will get going on or around July 7, 2022.

Of course, we’ll update you with a Riot-official release date once devs confirm it.

What’s coming in Valorant Episode 5 Act 1?

As we said, we don’t know for sure what new content — if any — will be arriving besides a new skin bundle and battle pass.

That being said though, we haven’t seen a new map introduced into the game since Episode 3 Act 2, when Fracture was added to the game.

This doesn’t mean we’ll for sure be getting a new Valorant map for Episode 5 Act 1, though. However, we’ll keep you updated right here once we do learn what’s actually on the way.