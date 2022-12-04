When is VALORANT coming to console?

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: Sam.Comrie@dexerto.com.

Is Valorant available to download on consoles? If you’re itching to play Riot Games’ competitive FPS shooter on PlayStation or Xbox, then we’ve broken down everything you need to know.

There’s an overwhelming amount of choice when it comes to FPS games but Valorant continues to stand atop the pile.

Riot Games’ tactical hero-shooter remains a staple in the esports scene, thanks to its white-knuckle thrills and superb competitive gameplay. However, since Valorant’s inception, only PC players have had the chance to bear arms on the battlefield.

You’ve probably wondered at some point: is Valorant coming to PlayStation or Xbox? Well, you’ve come to the right place for all the details about Valorant’s potential console debut.

Can you play Valorant on PlayStation or Xbox consoles?

For now, Valorant officially isn’t available to download on consoles such as the PlayStation 4|5, Xbox Series X|S, or Nintendo Switch.

Riot Games Valorant has a vibrant roster of agents to explore.

However, don’t lose hope, as job listings uncovered by eagle-eyed players indicate that Valorant will indeed make the leap to consoles in the future.

Furthermore, Xbox enthusiast @IdleSloth_84 noted that Riot Games have uploaded a plethora of titles to the Microsoft Store, which includes League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics.

It is unclear when Valorant will arrive on consoles, but if we had to make a guess, we’d estimate that the popular FPS title could be available to download by the end of 2024.

