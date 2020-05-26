When does Valorant's closed beta end?

As Valorant’s closed beta comes to a close, we look at what to expect on the final day and look ahead to Riot Games’ full launch — looking at release date and which regions will have access to the game.

Valorant’s closed beta opened its doors to North America and Europe on April 7. As eager players poured into Riot’s servers after receiving their Twitch drop, the developers welcomed a flood of community feedback on their beloved FPS.

Fast-forward seven weeks and Riot are closing the doors on their beta as they look to transition into the full release and welcome everyone to give – what is the result of years of tireless work and endless feedback – a whirl.

Valorant closed beta end date & time

Valorant’s servers are being taken offline on May 28 at 10:30 AM (PST) / 1:30 PM (EST) / 6:30 PM (BST). With that said, Twitch drops have now stopped — meaning that Riot are longer letting any fresh faces into the Valorant beta.

If you’re looking to play the beta right up until the death, you can enter your final queue at 8:59 AM (PST) / 11:59 AM (EST) / 4:59 PM (BST) for one last hurrah in Future Earth.

Valorant official release date

After Riot has given their servers a good scrubbing, they will be sending them back online on June 2.

If you played the closed beta, all of your progression will be reset except for anything you earned in the beta’s player pass. So that means that you’ll have to start from scratch when it comes to earning your matchmaking rank.

Riot has already teased that a new map and Agent will be available post-launch, which will give both existing and new players something to look forward to.

Valorant supported regions at launch

The question on the tip of everyone’s tongue… As of right now, Riot has not confirmed whether they’ll be supporting more regions than are currently available at launch.

Meaning that North America, Europe, South Korea, Brazil, and Latin America will all be live as of June 2. Although, the developers did state that regions such as Vietnam, India, and the Middle East (to name a few) won’t be supported on release day.