What is the most popular map in Valorant?

When Valorant players were forced to pick their favorite map out of Lotus, Breeze, Split, and Ascent, one map in particular was hated and another loved.

Players find Valorant unique and addictive due to its blend of hardcore Counter-Strike-esque mechanics and diverse Overwatch-like character abilities.

But players also love Valorant for its vibrant landscapes and complex maps.

The game was originally released in 2020, and since then new maps have been added, and players were quick to join a debate about which map was their favorite.

Article continues after ad

Valorant players vote on their favorite maps

Twitter account ValorantUpdated posed this question to the Valorant community: “If you could select which map to queue in VALORANT, which map out of these 4 would you pick and why?”

Article continues after ad

The response to the question varied, with players not being able to state that just one map was unanimously better than the others. Here are highlights of what people had to say about each map.

Lotus

Riot Games

Lotus was released in a January 10, 2023 update.

Players who voted for Lotus as their favorite map described it as “the best map by far.”

Article continues after ad

The reason one player gave for loving the map was that they found it “the easiest map to attack and to defend and it’s fun to play.”

Breeze

Riot Games

Breeze was added to the Valorant map pool in Episode 2, Act 3 of 2021.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

The other three maps on the list were hotly contested by players as to which was their favorite. But Breeze was definitely left out of the conversation for the most part.

Article continues after ad

Valorant fans complained that the “new breeze map sucks. Bring back old breeze!!!!”

Article continues after ad

But other players didn’t want the map back at all. One user boldly stated that “when breeze was taken out it should’ve just stayed out.”

Split

Riot Games

Split is a Valorant map that has had a tumultuous history. In the past it has been taken out of the map pool, only to return later.

Some Valorant fans like Split due to its ease of playability, not restricting players to certain agents if they want to win. One player summarised this as they stated “it’s more fun to play with the majority of agents.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But for others, their enjoyment of the map came from a simpler reason, “Split, i like close range combat.”

Ascent

Riot Games

But if there had to be a majority winner it would be Ascent.

Out of all the praise for the maps, Ascent had the most. Here are some of the top quotes from Valorant players:

“Ascent because it’s the map that doesn’t suck of the 4.”

“Ascent ofc, its the best and most balanced map in the game”

“ascent, never had a problem with it since launch”

With rostermania currently happening in the Valorant scene, fans are intrigued to see which of these maps will be in next season’s map pool and which teams, new or old, will dominate the maps.