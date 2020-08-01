Was Killjoy teased in the Valorant Act 1 Battle Pass all along?

Valorant’s newest agent, Killjoy, was apparently teased all throughout Act 1 with a battle pass reward - and no one had any idea.

Killjoy was officially revealed to be Valorant's 12th agent on July 29 after video of her abilities was leaked a day before, but now, players seem to have discovered that another teaser was also hiding in the Act 1 battle pass.

The battle pass for the first act of Valorant Episode 1: Ignition contains 50 tiers of loot for players to unlock as they play, but shortly after Killjoy and her bots were officially announced, some players noticed that one item on the pass suddenly seemed very familiar.

Called the "Vertraulich card," which is German for "confidential," it very clearly shows Killjoy's little turret robot somewhat marked out with purple on a yellow background.

It's not a new addition, either; this card has been hanging out in the back of the battle pass since the Act 1 content pack came out with Valorant's release on June 2.

It’s not surprising that no one put the clues together about Killjoy before she came out based on this card alone, though, as developers estimated the battle pass would take roughly 100 hours to complete - though some players are reporting that is very optimistic, at best.

With a small minority of players actually unlocking the final tiers of the battle pass, there were fewer players to pay any attention any attention at all to the mysterious card.

Advertisement

At the time of writing, the Act 1 battle pass is only a few days away from wrapping up on August 4, with the next pass for Act 2 coming right after. So if you haven't gotten all the items you want, there are still a few days to grind as much Valorant as you can to try and get as far as you can.

Now that we know a Killjoy teaser was stashed in the battle pass all along, Act 2's will probably generate more speculation and rumors from fans combing over every item to find one that stands out as a possible clue to the next new agent, whoever they end up being.