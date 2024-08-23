Vyse revealed as Valorant Agent 26: Release date, abilities & more

Valorant’s Agent 26 has been revealed as Vyse, a new Sentinel who uses liquid metal to catch her enemies off guard through manipulation and cunning methods. Here’s a full rundown of her abilities and her release date.

Valorant’s roster of agents keeps growing as the 25th playable character, Vyse, is set to join the game very soon. Vyse is a Sentinel class Agent who can isolate, trap, blind, and even disarm enemies with her abilities, making her an essential addition for utilities in Valorant.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, you should note that Vyse will be the 25th Agent to join the ranks in Valorant, but is officially Agent 26 as Agent 8 has continued to remain a mystery since the game’s beta days. Having said that, here’s everything we know about Vyse, Valorant’s next Agent; from her release date to a detailed description of all her abilities.

Vyse will be released in Valorant on August 28, 2024. Riot Games has confirmed that the new Sentinel and Valorant Episode 9 Act 2 will be released.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

All abilities of Vyse

The official reveal from Riot Games has confirmed all the abilities of the upcoming Sentinel in Valorant. Here’s the full list of abilities that Vyse will feature at release:

Arc Rose (E) EQUIP an Arc Rose. Target a surface and FIRE to place a hidden Arc Rose, or ALT Fire to place the Arc Rose through it. REUSE to blind all players looking at it. This ability can be picked up to be REDEPLOYED.

Shear (Q) EQUIP filaments of liquid metal. FIRE to place a hidden wall trap. When an enemy crosses, an indestructible wall bursts from the ground behind them. The wall lasts for a brief time before dissipating.

Razorvine (C) EQUIP a nest of liquid metal. FIRE to launch. Upon landing, the nest becomes invisible. When ACTIVATED, it sprawls out into a large razorvine nest which slows and damages all players who move through it.

Ultimate Ability – Steel Garden EQUIP a bramble of liquid metal. FIRE to send the metal erupting from you as a torrent of metal thorns, JAMMING enemy primary weapons after a brief windup.



Riot Games Steel Garden covers a huge area and can be crucial in closing out rounds.

Vyse Agent Gear

Like every agent in the game, Vyse also features ten tiers that you can unlock by playing Valorant. Each of these tiers grants you a unique Vyse-themed reward, and here’s the full list of what you can get from unlocking each tier:

Tier 1: Spray – Jammed

Tier 2: Player Card – VALORANT Vyse

Tier 3: Title – Tempered

Tier 4: Spray – Arts and Crafts

Tier 5: Kingdom Credits – 2,000

Tier 6: Gun Buddy – Metal Petals

Tier 7: Spray – Vyse Spray

Tier 8: Title – Metalweaver

Tier 9: Player Card – A History Erased

Tier 10: Gun Skin – Steel Resolve (Classic)

So, there you have it. That’s all there is to know about Valorant’s Agent 26, Vyse. If you’re looking for more Valorant guides, don’t forget to check out our tier list, rank guide, best crosshairs, or map pool hub.