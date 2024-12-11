Valorant Agent 27: Everything we know so far

Riot has already started teasing Agent 27 for Valorant, revealing a few slight details about the new character. So, here’s everything we know.

When Valorant was first released in beta, Riot Games dropped 10 Agents for players to use in their first-person shooter. The unique abilities are the big selling point versus rival games like Counter-Strike, with players building compositions to match up against their opponents.

Over time, a host of new Agents have been added. In total, Valorant now has 26 Agents to choose from, with new ones typically getting big reveals during Valorant Champions events.

Article continues after ad

As we head towards 2025, details have started to emerge about Agent 27. So, we’re going to summarize everything we know so far – including official teasers, leaks, and what else you might need to know.

Who is Agent 27 in Valorant?

Right now, the only official information we’ve got from Riot came on December 9. It’s a short teaser, showing the new Agent leaving their post and jumping out of an aircraft.

Article continues after ad

Fans have been quick to make a few judgments based on the video, especially its title – ¿quiubo, VALORANT? This is Colombian slang and translates to What’s up, Valorant?

Article continues after ad

Add in the Pan De Leche and coffee on the table, and we can safely say this character is Colombian. The first South American Agent since Raze, who was, of course, a part of the initial set of Agents.

Valorant Agent 27: Are there any leaked abilities?

In terms of abilities, nothing has been leaked just yet, but we know that they will be an Initiator.

We also know that the Agent’s codename is GlassTech, but that won’t be the final name in-game. There is also a calling card for them – Striking Distance – that is a further tease for what they’re set to bring to future earth.

Article continues after ad

Some players have speculated that the calling card is hinting at the character being able to see around walls. This is due to the broken part of the graphic at the top of the card.

Article continues after ad

As noted, we don’t know if that is going to be the case with the abilities. However, it is the community’s best lead right now.

The battle pass for Episode 9 Act 3 concludes on January 7, 2025, so we’ll likely know more before then. So, keep checking back for more.