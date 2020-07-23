Voice lines leaked for unreleased Valorant Agent Killjoy

Valorant data miners have found new game files including voice lines, believed to be for the unreleased Agent, Killjoy, following the game’s 1.04 update.

Valorant currently has eleven playable characters or ‘Agents’ that players can choose between, each with unique abilities and their own playstyle.

Much like League of Legends, Riot has revealed that they will be adding more characters over the course of the coming Acts, and leaked voice lines have found more clues as to who could be next.

Prominent data miner Mang0eLeaks shared a summary of all Valorant game files that were apparently “added in 1.04” during a Reddit post on July 22.

Mang0e claimed that new voice lines have been added for Reyna, Cypher, and more for the arrival of an unreleased Agent called "Killjoy."

"Voice-lines were added to characters such as Reyna, Cypher, and Breach for the upcoming and unreleased agent, 'Killjoy'," the data miner explained.

New Voicelines were added for some characters, and they all reference Killjoy! I have included a summary of the audio below the title in the video. Super Cool! pic.twitter.com/Lt4eN9Eho7 — Valorant Express - Valorant Leaks And News (@ValorantExpress) July 22, 2020

The leaked audio, which was compiled by ValorantExpress, included brief snippets of the current Agents seemingly addressing Killjoy in-game and are expected to go live once the character is eventually released.

There were also some sound effects added in the latest patch and many claimed that they could be used for Killjoy's abilities, with noises of a cannon, similar to those in past leaks about the unreleased character, included in the files.

New Killjoy sound effects added in 1.04!!! pic.twitter.com/6U9oGldxhB — Valorant Express - Valorant Leaks And News (@ValorantExpress) July 22, 2020

However, despite these leaks and rumors, Riot Games has not revealed any of their plans to make Killjoy available in the near future.

The other game files included start dates for the upcoming Acts, more cosmetics, and they revealed that a ‘Free for All’ mode, which was also leaked before, was still being tested.

As with all leaks, many of the details shared are still subject to change until it's officially confirmed. Only recently, Valorant's lead character designer debunked a handful of leaks about two "old, canceled" characters.