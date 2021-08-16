VCT Stage 3 NA Challengers Playoffs highlights | Top 10 Valorant plays

The North American portion of VCT Challengers 3 is in the books. Sentinels have cemented their spot at the top of the NA scene (again), but there were plenty of great plays to go around.

FNS’ Envy and Hiko’s 100 Thieves claimed their spot at Masters Berlin in addition to ShahZaM’s Sentinels. We also saw some incredible VALORANT highlights, including a ridiculously slick spray from TenZ vs Rise.

From Asuna’s incredible ace vs XSET, to Subroza’s crazy Omen clutch, we count down the 10 best plays from VCT Stage 3 Playoffs North America.

