VCT Stage 3 Challengers 1 Highlights | Valorant Top 10 Plays

VCT Stage 3 Challengers 1 was filled with countless highlight-reel plays involving some of the best players in the world.

There’s nothing better than watching incredible Valorant players pull off mind-blowing clutches and seemingly impossible shots. Luckily, VCT Stage 3 provided exactly that and more, with Sentinels booking their spot in the Challengers Finals.

From cNed’s CRAZY outplay to Nukkye’s impressive G2 Esports debut, Stage 3 Challengers 1 had it all. So, sit back as we countdown the top 10 plays from the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Challengers 1!

