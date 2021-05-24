VCT Stage 2 Masters Iceland Day 1 preview: A first taste - Dexerto

It’s finally here. International Valorant competition starts today, May 24, in Reykjavik with VCT Stage 2 Masters Iceland. It’ll be a treat, with a first taste of which region stacks up with some scintillating matchups right off the bat.

It’s been a long time coming. Almost 12 months to the day since Valorant first launched across the globe, we’re finally going to find out who had the best read of the meta all this time.

VCT Stage 2 Masters in Reykjavik, Iceland gives Valorant fans across the world a taste of international competition for the first time. 10 teams from seven regions across the globe are fighting it out for a share of $600,000 and ultimate bragging rights.

Advertisement

Day 1 of the action is set to get off to a thrilling start, with three potentially tight matchups awaiting us. Here’s what you need to know.

Fnatic vs KRU Esports

Just how good is Europe versus the rest of the world? We’re about to find out. A lot of pundits ⁠— us included ⁠— have the European teams pretty high up on the power rankings. Fnatic has shown a lot in the last few weeks, especially since their roster shuffles.

FNATIC Valorant Montage🤯

Are you guys ready to see more of this? 😈🔥 3 days to go. #VALORANTMasters pic.twitter.com/oDVjtK5E3g — FNATIC (@FNATIC) May 21, 2021

The addition of Nikita ‘Derke’ Sirmitev alone has turned Fnatic into a more solid squad, giving them a bit more reliable fragging power and an insane one-two punch with Domagoj ‘Doma’ Fancev. They’re arguably the most lethal duo in Valorant right now.

Advertisement

Read More: VCT Stage 2 Masters Iceland power rankings

KRU are going to have to pull out all the stops to try and stop Fnatic from running away with this game in a 2-0.

They do have some flexibility in their squad, and a special mention does need to be made to just how wide an Agent pool they have. However, whether they have finessed their comps to counter the Fnatic play style remains to be seen.

Boaster (FNC): 65.5 total kills and deaths Over = 95 points Under = 105 points

Mazino (KRU): 36.5 total kills Over = 90 points Under = 110 points

Mistic (FNC): 39.5 total deaths Over = 110 points Under = 90 points



Version1 vs Crazy Raccoon

If Version1 were at full strength, this match would be a lot more tantalizing. It’d be North America’s surprise entry versus Japan’s newest hope in Valorant. However, with a substitute, it almost seems a bit pre-determined.

Advertisement

Yes, Version1 is good, and losing their latest recruit Maxim ‘wippie’ Shepelev for Jamal ‘jammyz’ Bangash isn’t the end of the world.

Iceland update: @jammyzx will be joining the #V1VAL players as a sub for @wippiecs in the VALORANT Masters 2! We look forward to welcoming @wippiecs officially to our team when they return. Here’s Coach @IanImmi with the details. Let's go @jammyzx! #V1ceLANd pic.twitter.com/CLirRiAyEt — Version1 (@version1gg) May 13, 2021

But they’re facing off against a Crazy Raccoon roster that has taken Japan by storm in 2021, and are fighting to prove East Asia has a place in tactical FPS esports. Crazy Raccoon can be a bit of a one-man army behind Byeon ‘Munchkin’ Sang-beom and his Raze, but Yusuke ‘neth’ Matsuda has proven to be no slouch on Killjoy.

Without any scrims or previous international games to go off, it’s infinitely harder to predict what will happen. However, you’d have to guess the full-strength Japanese roster would have a lot more going for them than a squad with a substitute.

Advertisement

Munchkin (CR): 41.5 total kills Over = 100 points Under = 100 points

penny (V1): 40.5 total deaths Over = 105 points Under = 95 points

Zellsis (V1): 97.5 total kills and deaths Over = 110 points Under = 90 points



Sharks vs NUTURN Gaming

This is the battle of two teams very few people expect to make it here from their respective regions. Sharks come in as Brazil’s second seed, having taken down titanic names like Gamelanders and FURIA on their way to an Iceland berth.

NUTURN slayed Valorant’s Korean kings Vision Strikers to book their tickets to Reykjavik too. It means neither squad has a lot of expectations on their shoulders, and that should make for some pretty thrilling Valorant.

One would expect NUTURN to have the upper hand. The new kings of Korean Valorant have a great mix of brains (Kang ‘solo’ Keun-chul is a 15-year esports veteran with CS 1.6 experience) and brawn (keep a specific eye on Lakia and Suggest, who both step up supportive Agents to lead from the front).

Advertisement

Read More: The Valorant genius primed to upset VCT Masters

However, Sharks have already caused a myriad of upsets on the way to Iceland, and they have no plans on slowing down now. No matter which way this series swings, you can expect it to go the distance in a thrilling three-mapper.

allow (NU): 27.5 total kills Over = 80 points Under = 120 points

DeNaro (SHA): 58.5 total kills and deaths Over = 90 points Under = 110 points

fra (SHA): 20.5 total kills Over = 85 points Under = 115 points

Peri (NU): 32.5 total deaths Over = 100 points Under = 100 points



VCT Stage 2 Masters Iceland gets underway on May 24.

