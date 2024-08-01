VCT pros name Sentinels as “most overrated” team at Valorant Champions 2024

Riot Games surveyed over 100 VCT pros across the world over a variety of accolades and superlatives. One of the categories was “most overrated at Valorant Champions,” and Sentinels won the honor.

Sentinels have had an up-and-down year across the VCT season. The team came into 2024 hot with a slightly revamped roster with Amine ‘johnqt’ Ouarid and Jordan ‘Zellsis’ Montemurro slotting in early in the 2023-24 off-season.

The squad barreled through the VCT Americas Kickoff tournament to qualify for Masters Madrid. Sentinels took the tournament by storm and brought back a Masters trophy to North America.

After that run, Sentinels’ form dipped as they missed Masters Shanghai and needed to rely on other teams losing out in the Stage 2 playoffs to qualify for Valorant Champions 2023 based on circuit points.

In the anonymous survey, other Valorant pros noticed Sentinels’ poor form coming into the World Championship and gauged them accordingly.

Fans of the popular Valorant organization, however, found the designation harsh and wondered if other pros were just envious of Sentinels’ position in the esport.

“Most overrated or most hated be honest,” one social media user asked.

“My f****** team does not deserve this disrespect like wtf…… Who won Madrid remember? you really just love using them for views and money,” Another fan said.

Zellsis was the only Sentinels player to respond to the poll at the time of writing, asking who voted his team as “most overrated.”

The North American organization is in Group B at Valorant Champions 2024 and they’re coming off of a loss to Gen.G in their first matchup.

Sentinels will get the chance to beat the overrated allegations on August 8, as they’ll be fighting for their tournament lives against China’s FunPlus Phoenix in the lower bracket.