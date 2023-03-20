VCT Game Changers Championship 2023: Schedule, location and regional team slots

Riot Game has revealed information about the VCT 2023 Game Changers Championship as the season is about to heat up with regional tournaments kicking off soon. Here is everything you need to know about the Valorant event, including the schedule, location, and how teams can qualify.
Following the success of the 2022 version of the VCT Game Changers Championship in Berlin, Riot Games is hosting the women’s Valorant world championship again. Eight teams from six different regions will face off for the right to take home the trophy in 2023.
Last year, G2 Gozen asserted EMEA’s dominance over the rest of the world, taking down hyped squads like Cloud9 White on their way to the title.
Below is everything you need to know about VCT 2023 Game Changers Championship.
VCT 2023 Game Changers Championship: Location
Riot Games saw the success of VCT LOCK//IN in Brazil and has decided to also hold this year’s Game Changers Championship in São Paulo. The 8 teams will compete in the CBLOL Arena, where the Brazilian League of Legends league holds its matches.
No information about tickets for the event has been revealed as of this writing but we will update this section when tickets go on sale.
VCT 2023 Game Changers Championship: Schedule
The tournament will take place from November 28 through December 3. This will be one month after Valorant Champions 2023 and will not conflict with any other Riot Games-ran Valorant tournaments.
Eight teams from EMEA, North American, Brazil, Latin America, South East Asia, Japan, South Korea and China will take part in the tournament. The teams will qualify through their respective regional tournaments via a point system.
Riot Games has yet to officially announce the format for the event or the event’s schedule.
VCT 2023 Game Changers Championship: Regional team slots
The tournament team slots are broken down into six regions: EMEA, North America, Brail, Latin America and South East Asia with Japan, South Korea and China all sharing one slot.
North America and EMEA have both been allocated two slots while every other region only has one spot at the event.
|Team
|Region
|Players
|TBD
|NA
|TBD
|TBD
|NA
|TBD
|TBD
|EMEA
|TBD
|TBD
|EMEA
|TBD
|TBD
|Brazil
|TBD
|TBD
|Latin America
|TBD
|TBD
|South East Asia
|TBD
|TBD
|Japan/South Korea/China
|TBD
We will update this table as participating teams are confirmed.