VCT Game Changers Championship 2023: Schedule, location and regional team slots

Riot Game has revealed information about the VCT 2023 Game Changers Championship as the season is about to heat up with regional tournaments kicking off soon. Here is everything you need to know about the Valorant event, including the schedule, location, and how teams can qualify.

Following the success of the 2022 version of the VCT Game Changers Championship in Berlin, Riot Games is hosting the women’s Valorant world championship again. Eight teams from six different regions will face off for the right to take home the trophy in 2023.

Last year, G2 Gozen asserted EMEA’s dominance over the rest of the world, taking down hyped squads like Cloud9 White on their way to the title.

Article continues after ad

Below is everything you need to know about VCT 2023 Game Changers Championship.

Michal Konkol/Riot Games G2 Gozen defeated Shopify Rebellion 3-2 in the VCT Game Changers Championship grand final.

VCT 2023 Game Changers Championship: Location

Riot Games saw the success of VCT LOCK//IN in Brazil and has decided to also hold this year’s Game Changers Championship in São Paulo. The 8 teams will compete in the CBLOL Arena, where the Brazilian League of Legends league holds its matches.

No information about tickets for the event has been revealed as of this writing but we will update this section when tickets go on sale.

VCT 2023 Game Changers Championship: Schedule

The tournament will take place from November 28 through December 3. This will be one month after Valorant Champions 2023 and will not conflict with any other Riot Games-ran Valorant tournaments.

Article continues after ad

Eight teams from EMEA, North American, Brazil, Latin America, South East Asia, Japan, South Korea and China will take part in the tournament. The teams will qualify through their respective regional tournaments via a point system.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Riot Games has yet to officially announce the format for the event or the event’s schedule.

VCT 2023 Game Changers Championship: Regional team slots

Riot Games Only 8 teams will make it to the event.

The tournament team slots are broken down into six regions: EMEA, North America, Brail, Latin America and South East Asia with Japan, South Korea and China all sharing one slot.

North America and EMEA have both been allocated two slots while every other region only has one spot at the event.

Article continues after ad

Team Region Players TBD NA TBD TBD NA TBD TBD EMEA TBD TBD EMEA TBD TBD Brazil TBD TBD Latin America TBD TBD South East Asia TBD TBD Japan/South Korea/China TBD

We will update this table as participating teams are confirmed.