Valyn: “The Guard Were TOO TIMID – & PRX Got IN OUR FACE!”

The Guard is heading to the exit after an unfortunate 0-2 loss against Paper Rex in the lower bracket at VCT: Masters Reykjavik.

Despite being North America’s first seed team, the youngsters from The Guard are heading to the exit of their first-ever international event after falling to Paper Rex.

Following the rough loss, The Guard’s Jacob ‘valyn’ Batio revealed the team wasn’t exactly playing like themselves and were too timid on stage. However, the future is looking bright for the young Valorant stars as they’ll look to hit back in Masters 2.

Discover more: Nivera: “Liquid Need BETTER IDEAS!”