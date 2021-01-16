Logo
Valorant

Valorant’s new Agent Yoru has a serious bug with his teleport ability

Published: 16/Jan/2021 21:00

by Alan Bernal
valorant riot games yoru gatecrash bug
Riot Games

Yoru

Agent 14 has made a huge impact on Valorant in the early phase of Episode 2, but players are finding that his Gatecrash can actually deal damage to Yoru if they take the rift tether from high altitudes.

The Japanese dimensional rift walker was made for deep infiltration and essentially breaking through the frontlines via covert play or creativity with his sneaky ability kit. Unfortunately, some are finding that a strange interaction with his default E, Gatecrash, could spell doom for Yoru.

After placing the rift tether, you can reactivate the ability to teleport to that location. Essentially, Reddit user ‘AzdarLP’ saw that the game will count your falling damage based on how you entered the rift.

Meaning, if you jump before teleporting to a lower altitude on the map, the game will register the appropriate fall damage as you ‘land’ on the other side of the tether.

You get fall damage if you jump before using Yoru’s Gatecrash (this doesn’t happen if you don’t jump before using it) from VALORANT

In application, AzdarLP showed how it looks like when going from Split’s B Heaven into site. They let the Gatecrash rift tether move near the pillar of the site then jumped before reactivating the ability.

Upon landing, they had shaved off 20 HP from the short fall. That doesn’t seem to be an intended consequence of Yoru’s ability, as some theorized what could be going on behind the curtain.

“I’m not sure if anyone’s noticed, but the way his TP [teleport] works is it literally drags [Yoru’s character] model down, or to wherever his TP is,” user ‘Launchers’ said. “Sometimes, when on his team, you can see his model flying through the map lol.”

yoru valorant agent
Riot Games
A bug has been found with Yoru’s Gatecrasher ability.

The Valorant community is hoping this is the result of a bug, but we’ve seen a similar interaction with Omen’s Shrouded Step before where players would similarly take damage as they jump while teleporting to a lower lever.

Dexerto tested out the bug in the Firing Range, and at the right distance, you can easily get chunked down to 1 HP or worse as a result of the interaction.

It’ll be interesting to see if Riot patches out the apparent glitch since Yoru, in particular, is an incredibly agile Agent, this bug can deter from fast or creative play styles that early adopters have been showing.

FIFA

How to complete Gonzalo Higuain Flashback SBC in FIFA 21: requirements, solutions, cost

Published: 16/Jan/2021 19:20 Updated: 16/Jan/2021 19:31

by Bill Cooney
Higuain Flashback SBC

FUT

EA SPORTS has unveiled a new Ultimate Team Flashback SBC for Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain, and we’ve got the requirements, cheapest solutions, total cost, in-game stats, and everything else you need to complete it quickly and cheaply.

It’s been a few weeks but we’ve finally received another Flashback SBC in FUT, this time for storied Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain who now plays stateside for Inter Miami.

This new card is meant to celebrate his prolific 2009-2010 LaLiga Santander season where Higuain scored 29 total goals to lead Real Madrid in the category and have the second most in LaLiga behind Messi himself. It’s typically considered a high point in his career and that’s certainly reflected in this card’s upgraded stats.

Everything you need to unlock this new Flashback item can be found below, starting with the in-game stats, to help you determine whether or not he’s worth it.

Gonzalo Higuain Flashback SBC in-game stats

FUTBIN
Stats for Higuain’s new Flashback card.

First things first, Gonzalo’s Pace has been supercharged here, going from 65 on his current Gold card to 89 here, an increase of 24 points overall.

Dribbling also gets a decent upgrade up to 86 from 80, and Shooting is at 88 here instead of 85 like normal. This card is easily a massive upgrade, but it’s up to you to decide if the price is right.

Gonzalo Higuain Flashback SBC requirements & cost

As far as SBCs go, this one is fairly cheap, compared to some others that we’ve seen come out lately. All together it should run you about 80,000 to 95,000 FUT to complete, depending on which platform you play on.

That being said, there is only one set of requirements to knock out as well if you decide to unlock this card. Here are the requirements:

  • Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Gonzalo Higuain Flashback SBC cheapest solutions

Here are the two cheapest solutions we could find for this SBC, neither requiring any loyalty or position change cards.

Gonzalo Higuain Flashback SBC expiration date

If you’re still on the fence about completing this SBC, you don’t have that much time to make up your mind as it will only be around for another 7 days until Saturday, January 23.

As always, make sure to follow us on Twitter, @UltimateTeamUK, for all the latest FIFA 21 news, guides, leaks, and more. If you do unlock Higuain, send us a clip and let us know how he's working out!