Valorant’s new Agent Yoru has a serious bug with his teleport ability

Agent 14 has made a huge impact on Valorant in the early phase of Episode 2, but players are finding that his Gatecrash can actually deal damage to Yoru if they take the rift tether from high altitudes.

The Japanese dimensional rift walker was made for deep infiltration and essentially breaking through the frontlines via covert play or creativity with his sneaky ability kit. Unfortunately, some are finding that a strange interaction with his default E, Gatecrash, could spell doom for Yoru.

After placing the rift tether, you can reactivate the ability to teleport to that location. Essentially, Reddit user ‘AzdarLP’ saw that the game will count your falling damage based on how you entered the rift.

Meaning, if you jump before teleporting to a lower altitude on the map, the game will register the appropriate fall damage as you ‘land’ on the other side of the tether.

In application, AzdarLP showed how it looks like when going from Split’s B Heaven into site. They let the Gatecrash rift tether move near the pillar of the site then jumped before reactivating the ability.

Upon landing, they had shaved off 20 HP from the short fall. That doesn’t seem to be an intended consequence of Yoru’s ability, as some theorized what could be going on behind the curtain.

“I’m not sure if anyone’s noticed, but the way his TP [teleport] works is it literally drags [Yoru’s character] model down, or to wherever his TP is,” user ‘Launchers’ said. “Sometimes, when on his team, you can see his model flying through the map lol.”

The Valorant community is hoping this is the result of a bug, but we’ve seen a similar interaction with Omen’s Shrouded Step before where players would similarly take damage as they jump while teleporting to a lower lever.

Dexerto tested out the bug in the Firing Range, and at the right distance, you can easily get chunked down to 1 HP or worse as a result of the interaction.

It’ll be interesting to see if Riot patches out the apparent glitch since Yoru, in particular, is an incredibly agile Agent, this bug can deter from fast or creative play styles that early adopters have been showing.