Valorant YouTuber SeLFlo dies by suicide aged 23

Jacob Hale . 1 hour ago

A Valorant YouTuber that went by the alias SeLFlo has reportedly died by suicide, after being identified by local police. He was just 23 years old.

At around 5.30am on Thursday, July 21, police in Saidabad, India, were alerted to an incident in the city, as a man was found to have reportedly ended their life after jumping from a four-story building, as reported by The Hindu.

SelFLo had around 30,000 subscribers at the time of his death, and left a suicide note detailing traumatic experiences throughout his life, including having abusive parents and allegedly being raped as a child.

He said that he “can’t recall any genuinely happy moments from my personal real life, only some from online.”

The note continued: “This is my only solution, people will say no there is always a way but in my case ur wrong, all the variables put me in this never-ending tunnel where behind me is a wall that keeps pushing me, and in front is an illusion of a bright light exit, which also moves. a never-ending single path tunnel with spikes, blood, poison, etc. that’s what I see my life as.”

He also listed a number of YouTube creators and streamers whose content he enjoyed, and said they made growing up “bearable.”

SeLFlo is also survived by his younger sister, saying that she “showed me love, family love, for the first time in decades.”

Police said that the victim’s body was moved to Osmania General Hospital, with a case booked and an investigation in progress.

If you or somebody you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to the Samaritans (116 123) in the United Kingdom, or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) in the USA. For a list of worldwide hotlines, click here.