Valorant YouTuber Eevux deletes channel after accusations of grooming a minor

Valorant content creator Steven ‘Eevux’ Gaudet has been accused of manipulation, abuse, and sexual exploitation of a 16-year-old.

In a TwitLonger posted on April 8, Valorant YouTuber ‘Eevux’ faced a wave of accusations including manipulation, abuse, and sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the TwitLonger, a 16-year-old girl, who lives in the US, was preyed upon by the 25-year-old who was aware of her age.

Most interactions between the two took place on Discord or Snapchat, either through his main or “burner” account.

The 25-year-old allegedly spent roughly $2,000 on the 16-year-old spanning over a couple of months, notably purchasing her a GoXLR audio interface, as well as sending several PayPal transfers totaling $842.

Eevux also purchased the girl a pair of limited edition Jordan 1’s, along with chocolates, teddy bears, and other gifts for Valentine’s Day.

Screenshots provided show the YouTuber calling the 16-year-old “mommy” before asking if she needs any money. The teenager replied by asking for a new graphics card, to which the 25-year-old responded saying “I give you anything” and that he’ll send her money after class.

Another screenshot shows Eevux planning to make a “burner” Discord account so that it’ll look like a “random” if the conversation ever got leaked.

“What if I made a burner discord, that way if anything accidentally leaks it’ll look like a random,” he wrote. “And I can tell you how I’d make you beg for my c*m all day. Thoughts?”

Their conversations continued, but with Eevux now on his “burner” account, calling the 16-year-old a “cutie” and talking about how he wants to “rail” her and wants to make her scream.

The TwitLonger also alleges that there’s a recorded voice call between the two in which the YouTuber details the sexual deeds he would like to perform, and another of him calling her “baby” and acting like a father figure.

Eevux was also accused of requesting explicit photos and videos “almost every day” since they began talking — which he received and allegedly “jerked off” to, and sent explicit photos of his genitals in return.

Since the allegations, Eevux has deleted his YouTube channel, which had over 33k subscribers, as well as his TikTok account which had close to 40k followers. The content creator has also turned his Twitter account private, with the bio saying “I’m sorry.”