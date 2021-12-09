Valorant Yoru rework explained: Fakeout & Gate Crash changes, release date

Riot Games has been discussing changes for Valorant’s resident trickster for much of 2021, but the earliest details of a Yoru rework have now been revealed to the public.

The initial plan for a Yoru rework was shelved back in August, with the developers citing that the need for new art would mean taking longer to execute any potential upgrades to the character.

As of December 9, however, Valorant developers Ryan Cousart and Chris Goscicki have opened the discussion back up with their State of the Agent release which details exactly what kind of changes players can expect when Yoru eventually relaunches in the game.

Major Yoru rework details revealed

When discussing the problems with Yoru’s current kit, Goscicki and Cousart emphasized the importance of Yoru’s round-by-round impact: “Yoru’s payoff “dream plays” seem to only happen after rounds of conditioning the enemy, which can leave him ineffective for longer than we’d like.”

This means that multiple abilities will be changing in order to increase the amount of pressure opposing teams feel when dealing with Yoru.

His teleporting ability, Gate Crash, will be receiving a utility buff that brings a whole new level of strategy to the field: “We’ve lowered the range at which enemies can see and hear the tether on the map while it travels. We’ve also increased its travel speed by 20%. In addition to these quality of life improvements, Yoru can now activate the tether from a distance to trigger a fake teleport, playing the same audio and visuals as if he were teleporting.”

The trend of increased threat-level continues with the new changes to Fakeout, where instead of sending a set of footprints into the fight, a fully-formed clone of Yoru will venture forth and explode when shot by enemy players, applying a yet-to-be-detailed debuff to enemies in the surrounding area.

Dimensional Drift may also be getting touched up, but it’ll likely be a while before a plan is laid out for that: “We’re not ready to share all the changes we’re testing internally on Yoru right now, but we’re confident our rework will help unlock Yoru’s potential. This may include testing a few changes to Dimensional Drift help Yoru break sites wide open.”

The dev team was insistent that these versions are not final and that there’s still time for things to change before the rework arrives in the early days of 2022.