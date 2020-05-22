Valorant weapon juggling gives clutch chances similar to CSGO

Weapon juggling is a classic strategy FPS games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, which could lend itself to unique clutches - and people are discovering that the same principals can be applied to Valorant for similar effects.

In these tactical shooters, the economy can sometimes work out where people have enough money to safely, or situationally, buy an extra weapon to leave nearby. In this case, Reddit user ‘FocuDengel’ bought a backup primary, but the enemy was hitting the opposite site on Bind.

Not one to throw away a perfectly good Operator, the Sage can be seen working to rotate through spawn while consistently dropping and picking up their primary over again.

Advertisement

With a bit of practice and patience, the juggle can be done a bit quicker, but they showed how going through the time to learn it can pay huge dividends.

Being down 3v4 was much more manageable, not only because the other team had yet to push into the site, but also because FocuDengel was able to change up their position effectively with two different types of primary weapons.

Advertisement

After every kill or short-burst engagement, the player would switch out weapons depending on the angle they had left.

Missing the first Operator shot was actually crucial, since the other team started playing as if the Sage could only be a long range threat.

That worked to their advantage when they picked the Phantom back up, quickly bursting, but not killing an opponent.

Advertisement

That change up must have given the other team the go ahead to be more liberal with their peeks, since they wouldn’t get punished by the one-hit kill sniper.

That’s when the Op came back in play, picking off a Raze that was caught clearing corners. Another late-round switch to the Phantom let FocuDengel catch a jumping Phoenix out of the air.

Read more: Shroud and Ninja roast Dr Disrespect for bronze Valorant placement

They probably calculated the quick reposition would be advantageous against the single-fire cannon, but little did they know that the Sage now had a rifle to punish those kinds of moves.

Advertisement

A rinse and repeat with the Op caught off the final enemy Sage who walked into the player’s scope.

Though juggling is situational, it’s good to see that there’s a deeper layer of playful stratagems that people can utilize in Valorant.