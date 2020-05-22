Valorant weapon guide: Damage stats for all guns

There are 17 different weapons to play with in Valorant and knowing which one is the most powerful for your play style could give you the edge in gunfights.

Riot Games' first-person shooter was made available in a closed beta version on April 7, meaning only a select few have been able to access the game since its release, but that hasn't stopped thousands of curious gamers from jumping on Twitch to get to know the feel of the fresh experience.

Just like League of Legends, fans are hoping this new project really becomes a staple in the competitive market of video games, seemingly destined for esports success in the future. However, you don't have to look too far into the future for weapon stats – because we've compiled a list of them right here to help you out.

Advertisement

Much has been said about the strongest main guns and sidearms already, with the community torn between both the Vandal and Phantom, both of which are rifles.

So, let's take a look through the damage stats for all of them so you can make your own mind up – focusing on each type of weapon one-by-one.

These include: sidearms, submachine guns, shotguns, rifles, and heavy machine guns.

Advertisement

Valorant weapon damage stats

For each of the tables, they will tell you the rate of fire in the stats section, as well as wall penetration, along with damage stats for no armor, light armor, and heavy armor – for each part of the enemy's body you hit.

Sidearms

Damage, prices, stats vs armor

In the table below, you can see the complete and latest damage stats for Classic, Shorty, Frenzy, Ghost, and Sheriff.

The first number is without armor, the second with light armor, and the third with heavy armor.

Weapon Price Stats (Penetration) Head Body Legs and Arms Dropoff distance Classic Free 6.75/2.22 (Low) 78 | 66 26 | 22 22 | 18 30m Shorty 200 3.3 (Low) 36 | 24 | 9 2 | 8 | 3 12 | 8 | 3 9-15m Frenzy 400 10 (Low) 78 | 63 26 | 21 22 | 17 20m Ghost 500 6.75 (Medium) 105 | 88 30 | 25 26 | 21 30m Sheriff 800 4 (High) 160 | 145 55 | 50 47 | 43 30m

Advertisement

SMGs

Damage, prices, stats vs armor

In the table below, you can see the complete and latest damage stats for the Stinger and Spectre.

Weapon Price Stats (Penetration) Head Body Legs and Arms Dropoff distance Stinger 1000 18/4 (Low) 67 | 62 27 | 25 23 | 21 20m Spectre 1600 13.33 (Medium) 78 | 66 26 | 22 22 | 18 20m

Advertisement

Shotguns

Damage, prices, stats vs armor

In the table below, you can see the complete and latest damage stats for the Bucky and Judge.

Weapon Price Stats (Penetration) Head Body Legs and Arms Dropoff distance Bucky 900 1.1 (Low) 44 | 34 | 18 22 | 17 | 9 19 | 14 | 8 8-12m Judge 1500 3.5 (Medium) 34 | 26 | 20 17 | 13 | 10 14 | 11 | 9 10-15m

Rifles

Damage, prices, stats vs armor

In the table below, you can see the complete and latest damage stats for the Bulldog, Guardian, Phantom, and Vandal.

Weapon Price Stats (Penetration) Head Body Legs and Arms Dropoff distance Bulldog 2100 9.15 /4 (Medium) 116 35 30 N/A Guardian 2700 6.5 (Medium) 195 65 49 N/A Phantom 2900 11/9.9 (Medium) 156 | 140 | 124 39 | 35 | 31 33 | 30 | 26 15-30m Vandal 2900 9.25/8.32 (Medium) 156 39 33 N/A

Snipers

Damage, prices, stats vs armor

In the table below, you can see the complete and latest damage stats for the Marshal and Operator.

Weapon Price Stats (Penetration) Head Body Legs and Arms Dropoff distance Marshal 1100 1.5 / 1.2 (Medium) 202 101 85 N/A Operator 4500 0.75 / 0.75 (High) 255 150 127 N/A

Heavy weapons

Damage, prices, stats vs armor

In the table below, you can see the complete and latest damage stats for Ares and Odin.

Weapon Price Stats (Penetration) Head Body Legs and Arms Dropoff distance Ares 1700 10/13 (High) 72 | 67 30 | 28 25 | 23 30m Odin 3200 12/15.6 (High) 95 | 77 38 | 31 32 | 26 30m

So, there you have it! Those are the damage stats for every gun in Valorant. Now you know what you know, you should be able to jump right into the game with a good idea of which one to buy, when the opportunity arises.

Stick with us @ValorantUpdates on Twitter for more guides, weapon analysis, and breaking news for all things Valorant.