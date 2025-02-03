Valorant VCT 2025 season capsule revealed with leaked karambit knife

Valorant’s 2025 VCT Season Capsule is finally here, and it includes a knife that was leaked quite a bit ago.

When Valorant’s esports scene started to boom, it didn’t take Riot Games all that long to start letting fans support their favorite teams with different cosmetics. We’ve had team-specific capsules with weapon skins, player cards, and a few other bits.

On top of that, Riot have let fans get behind the scene as a whole with different tournament-specific bundles. Those early Valorant Champions Vandal skins are still some of the most sought-after in the game.

With 2025 taking over and a new season of Valorant action getting under, Riot are launching the VCT 2025 Season Capsule – and it contains a knife that some eagle-eyed fans spotted a while ago.

Riot Games The VCT Karambit was leaked at the end of 2024

How to get VCT 2025 Season Capsule

That’s right, starting on February 6, fans can dip into their wallets again, purchase the new capsule, and receive the VCT Karambit knife.

As ever, it’ll be available in the in-game store for you to add to your collection.

The knife is the first to come with five different chromas – four representing the different international leagues and another for the VCT theme. It will also include a special glow if you’re top fragging in a game and have it equipped.

The VCT 2025 Season Capsule also includes four different player cards and gun buddies, again, representing the designs of the international leagues. So, you can rock out with your region in a big way.

As noted, the knife was leaked towards the back end of 2024, popping up in a short clip looking at different team-specific bundles.

The capsule will be available from February 6 until the end of Masters Bangkok on March 2. So, it’s going to be around for a little while.

The proceeds from the collection will benefit all the leagues and teams after Riot noticed a “disparity greater than expected” with select Team Capsules that were released in 2024.