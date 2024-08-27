Valorant update 9.04 patch notes: Vyse release and Split comes to console

Valorant update 9.04 marks the release of the latest Agent, Vyse along with a brand new Act. The update also features several ability changes as well as the addition of Split to the active map pool for consoles. Here’s a full rundown that is coming with patch 9.04 in Valorant.

The last two patches for Valorant saw the addition of Icebox with patch 9.02 and Pearl with 9.03 respectively, to the active map pool for consoles. Keeping up with the trend, Riot has now added Split to the active pool in update 9.04.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, there are quite a few changes and bug fixes to impact the in-game experience of Valorant. To top it all off, a new Agent, Vyse, is also joining the ranks in Valorant with patch 9.04.

Full patch notes

Riot Games A quick summary of the patch notes.

Riot has chosen to focus on a bunch of bug fixes that will enhance the quality of life in Valorant for players with update 9.04. On top of it, the release of Vyse gives the developer time to fine tune the Agent based on the feedback they receive from public lobbies.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

They have also introduced a few changes to the tactical timeouts available for teams in Premier and Tournament mode custom games.

Here are the full patch notes for Valorant update 9.04.

All Platforms

GENERAL UPDATES

The Unlimited Abilities cheat will now add 100% fuel and remove any fuel consumption from Neon’s High Gear, Skye’s Regrowth, and Viper’s Toxic Screen and Poison Cloud

AGENT UPDATES

Vyse goes live! Vyse will be released to regions in a staggered rollout starting from 8/28 at 1 PM PT.

Abilities: Arc Rose: EQUIP an Arc Rose. Target a surface and FIRE to place a stealthed Arc Rose, or ALT Fire to place the Arc Rose through it. REUSE to blind all players looking at it. This ability can be picked up to be REDEPLOYED. Shear: EQUIP filaments of liquid metal. FIRE to place a hidden wall trap. When an enemy crosses, an indestructible wall bursts from the ground behind them. The wall lasts for a brief time before dissipating. Razorvine: EQUIP a nest of liquid metal. FIRE to launch. Upon landing, the nest becomes invisible. When ACTIVATED, it sprawls out into a large razorvine nest which slows and damages all players who move through it. Steel Garden: EQUIP a bramble of liquid metal. FIRE to send the metal erupting from you as a torrent of metal thorns, JAMMING enemy primary weapons after a brief windup.



Riot Games Steel Garden covers a huge area and can be crucial in closing out rounds.

PLAYER BEHAVIOR UPDATES

We will be issuing a behavioral manual evaluation to players who have a pattern of engaging in comms abuse in order to create a healthier comms experience in VALORANT.

BUG FIXES

Agent

Skye Seekers Fixed an issue where Seekers would not consume Ultimate Points under certain conditions.

Neon High Gear Fixed an issue where Neon could slide into the barrier at the beginning of a round and get a free slide charge. NOTE: This was fixed in 9.02, but we forgot to patch note it. Thanks Reddit user BhatsterYT!

KAY/O Flash/Drive Fixed an issue with Flash/Drive showing a second explosion if it is thrown behind a wall.



Gameplay Systems

Combat Report Fixed an issue where spike icons would not show on the combat report when killed by spike explosion damage.

Fixed a minimap issue where parts of the minimap were not covered by Nearsight abilities if the player leaves the area they were affected in (such as using the Bind teleporters).

Fixed an issue where the scoreboard would show a white box icon on a disconnected player if they disconnected from the game.

Maps

Abyss Fixed several areas around Mid and A Site to prevent agent abilities from going through walls. Updated the pre-round barriers around the edges of the map to be more visible. Updated an area around B Main to prevent agents camping spots out of bounds.

Icebox Fixed a geometry gap in A Main.

Lotus Fixed a visual issue where agents were floating next to the rope when using the ascender line.

New Player Tutorial Adjusted and fixed lighting around the New Player Experience Haven level.



KNOWN ISSUES

Agents

Sova Sova’s Hunter’s Fury does not always play the minimum blind effect on opponents when the damage lands. This will be fixed in patch 9.05.



PC

GAMEPLAY SYSTEMS UPDATES

Adjusted tactical timeouts rules in Premier and Tournament Mode Custom Games Teams now have 2 tactical timeouts that they can call at any time Previously, teams could call 1 tactical timeout per half If the game goes into OT, each team is given 1 additional tactical timeout.

Combat Report Pressing M3 now will open up the additional details panel of the combat report (previously Tab+M3).



BUG FIXES

Premier

Fixed an issue where the schedule would sometimes scroll inconsistently when collapsing/expanding weeks.

Console

AGENT UPDATES

Sova Hunter’s Fury There are now reduced spikes in rotational speed after firing each shot of Hunter’s Fury.

Astra Cosmic Divide Cosmic Divide’s wall placement now prioritizes player input, allowing you to better control the placement of the ability.



MAP UPDATES

NEW MAP! “Split” enters Unrated & Swift Play queues.

COMPETITIVE UPDATES

We added the Season Dropdown to your Act Rank and Leaderboard pages so you can check out your previous Act Rank History.

BUG FIXES

General

Fixed an issue that could cause you to be unable to swap to your Primary or Secondary weapon on the Traditional Control preset.

Fixed an issue where the ability bar icons would be misaligned when unbound.

Fixed an issue where incorrect text prompts could appear during a surrender vote.

Fixed an issue where D-Pad and Stick inputs could change toggleable settings.

Competitive

Fixed an issue where sometimes ranked updates in Match History page do not display.

Fixed an issue where viewing players on the Leaderboard would display a missing player card

Fixed an issue where side elements in the Leaderboard page could not be navigated to after leaving a game.

Fixed an issue where an observer would see an empty summary screen after finishing a custom game.

Fixed an issue where the last match when viewing a friend’s career would be incorrect.

Gameplay Systems

Combat Report Fixed an issue with Combat Reports flickering after respawning in Team Deathmatch. Fixed an issue with Combat Reports overlapping with the Victory/Defeat ceremony if the player is dead at the final round. Fixed a bug with Combat Reports not showing up after force closing the game and reconnecting to the match.



KNOWN ISSUES