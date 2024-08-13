Valorant update 9.03 patch notes: Pearl on console, ability changes, bug fixes

Valorant update 9.03 patch notes: Pearl on console, ability changes, bug fixesRiot Games
Valorant update 9.03 is bringing quite a few changes to ground spreading and map targeted abilities in the game. Additionally, Pearl is also now available for console players with the new update. Here are all the changes coming to Valorant with patch 9.03.
Riot Games is constantly adding to the number of maps available in Valorant on consoles and like Icebox in patch 9.02, update 9.03 adds Pearl to the in-game roster.
Apart from that, there are quite a few changes that will have a notable impact on the quality of in-game life across all platforms.
Full patch notes
Riot has focused extensively on how several abilities work in Valorant and made notable changes, especially for ground spreading and map-targeted abilities. Additionally, Sage’s Barrier Orb ability will also feature a placement preview on the minimap.
Apart from these, Riot has also implemented quite a few bug fixes to improve the overall in-game experience for players.
Here are the full patch notes for Valorant update 9.03.
All Platforms
GENERAL UPDATES
- Made improvements to how overlapping interactable objects work. You should now perform the desired action more consistently.
AGENT UPDATES
Ground Spreading Abilities
- We’re making improvements to abilities that spread along the ground like Brimstone’s Incendiary and Viper’s Snakebite. Previously, these abilities had inconsistent effects depending on the exact location they landed, ranging from extremely different sizes or damaging through walls and in areas the ability wasn’t visually present. With this update, these abilities should spread more consistently and only apply damage in places that are consistent with the visuals.
Map Targeted Abilities Improvement
- You can now ping and see additional icons on maps used for ability targeting
- Affected abilities: Brimstone’s Sky Smoke and Orbital Strike, Clove’s Ruse, and Omen’s From The Shadows.
Sage’s Barrier Orb
- Barrier Orb’s placement preview now also shows up on the minimap.
PERFORMANCE UPDATES
- Improved the performance of Iso’s Kill Contract ability.
BUG FIXES
General
- Fixed issue where opening menus would reset your toggle crouch / toggle walk state.
Gameplay Systems
- Fixed a bug where pinging guns on the ground was not displaying the gun’s name in the text feed.
- Fixed a rare bug that resulted in the defuse timer showing up as ‘-00.00’ if the Spike was defused as the round timer hit 0.
- Fixed an issue with Ability icons not appearing on the minimap as an Observer.
- Fixed an issue where in certain scenarios, you can see an enemy but they don’t appear on the minimap.
- Fixed an issue where “DAMAGE TO YOU/YOU DEALT” is overlapping the Combat Report widget.
- Fixed font size readability issues with Combat Report in certain languages.
- Fixed an issue with auto re-scoping for Outlaw, Marshall, Operator staying active while the gun goes through a reload.
Maps
- Abyss
- Fixed a spot in Mid Library where thrown abilities can clip through the shelves into gameplay space.
- Fixed a spot where Agent utility could be thrown off the map and used as a platform.
- Revised the message from the Scions of the Hourglass to fix text errors.
- Fixed a minor visual issue for the railings around Defender Spawn.
- The Range
- Fixed a bug where certain words in the Range were not being translated correctly into various languages.
PC
BUG FIXES
Client
- Combat Report
- Fixed a bug where during pre-round, [Tab] must be held down while pressing the cursor toggle button to enable the cursor.
Console
MAP UPDATES
- Pearl enters Unrated & Swift Play queues.
KNOWN ISSUES
General
- Fixed issue where opening an Ability map and the Shop/Scoreboard simultaneously could result in a loss of input.
- Fixed an issue where pressing an Ability button while diffusing the Spike would equip a weapon.
Agents
- Harbor
- Fixed an issue where Harbor’s High Tide wall would end prematurely.