Valorant update 6.04 patch notes: Gekko, performance updates & more

Valorant patch 6.04 has arrived with a brand new Act update featuring the new Agent, Gekko. There are also a few other updates and fixes in the patch for Riot’s tactical shooter and here’s everything you need to know.

Valorant Episode 6 Act 2 is now live on the servers with the release of update 6.04 and there are plenty of new additions for you to enjoy. On top of the obvious Battle Pass and the usual changes that come with every new Act, Riot has also released a brand new Initiator, Gekko.

You should also note that none of the other Agents were affected by this update. However, there are quite a few other changes that will affect your in-game experience. Having said that, let’s dive in and check out all the changes and new additions with update 6.04 in the game.

Riot Games Gekko arrives in Valorant with update 6.04.

Gekko is undoubtedly the biggest attraction of update 6.04 in Valorant. He is the sixth Initiator in the game and is also the third Agent to hail from the United States. Don’t forget to check out our hub for Gekko to find out everything about Valorant’s latest Agent.

Given that no other Agent was impacted by this update, the patch focuses entirely on in-game performance and bug fixes. The changes in update 6.04 primarily focus on reducing input latency by updating thread synchronization.

Here are the full patch notes for update 6.04 according to the official release from Riot Games.

Gekko goes live!

Learn his abilities from our Gekko hub.

Updated thread synchronization to reduce input latency Input latency improved by ~1 frame for players who meet all of the following criteria: They do not have NVIDIA Reflex/AMD Anti-Lag available/enabled. They have multithreaded rendering enabled. They use VSYNC.



Bug fixes

Agents

Fixed bug where if Sage’s Barrier Orb was damaged while fortifying, it would fortify to full health instead of going to max health minus the damage that was dealt during fortification.

Gameplay systems

Fixed a bug where abilities, like Sova Drone that are pushed by the Lotus doors into other players, could continue to push players even after the door stops or the players exited the doors area.

Performance

Fixed hitch where game mode-related UI is loaded in a blocking manner on game startup.

So, there you have it — that’s everything included in Valorant update 6.04 patch notes. For more about the game, make sure to check some of our other Valorant content:

