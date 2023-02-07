Valorant update 6.02 patch notes: Gameplay system update, Lotus map fixes, & more

Valorant‘s patch 6.02 has arrived and brings several changes to gameplay, the Lotus map, and some other bug and agent fixes. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest patch notes for Valorant.

Almost a month after Episode 6‘s release, the second patch update has made its way to the game with 6.02 in Act 1. This patch mostly focuses on gameplay improvements, a new system to counter unruly behavior by players in-game.

Some subtle changes have been brought to the newly introduced three-site Lotus map, to make the gameplay smoother. The usual bug fixes along with all the other changes resulted in a significantly larger patch than the previous one.

Article continues after ad

With that being said, here’s a rundown of everything included with the new update.

Riot Games Lotus features rotating doors for the first time.

The 6.02 patch update is significantly larger than patch 6.01 and Riot has updated their gameplay system this time to make things easier while playing against players having a high ping.

Apart from that, the Lotus map has undergone subtle changes that will enhance the experience of players. Riot is also testing a voice evaluation system, to combat players’ disruptive behavior in-game. And as usual, several bugs have also been fixed.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Let’s now take a look at the full list of changes in Valorant update 6.02 according to the official patch notes from Riot.

Article continues after ad

Gameplay Systems Updates

When a player fires a shot, it takes time for the input to reach the server. To prevent you from needing to lead your shots, VALORANT implements server rewinding. When the server determines the outcome of a shot, it rewinds character positions around the bullet to match their locations at the time when the shot was initially fired. Finding the right limit for a max rewind amount is important for reducing cases of anyone feeling like they need to lead shots, or that they can still be shot after safely repositioning themselves.

When we launched the game, the max rewind value was set to 200 ms based on what we deemed as acceptable networking conditions (factoring in some amount of additional input/processing latency) to play VALORANT. Based on player data since launch, we’ve determined that this value is too high for the networking conditions experienced by most of you. —Kevin Lee, Software Engineer.

Article continues after ad

Adjusted max server rewind limit down to 140 ms from 200 ms. If you only play in games where everyone’s ping is low, you shouldn’t even notice this change. In other cases, the impact from this change will be subtle, and most of you won’t notice the difference. That being said, we expect to see the following changes in gameplay patterns: Playing against players with high ping should feel less like you’re getting shot after moving behind cover by a bullet fired earlier Players playing with high ping may start to experience hit registration inaccuracy These behaviors already exist in VALORANT, but we are shifting the needle for what we consider “high ping” to be less generous. We hope that this change reduces the frustration players feel when playing against high-ping players and continues to minimize the impact of networking conditions on gameplay.



Social Updates

Voice Evaluation Beta (North America/English-only) Last year we began a background launch of the Riot Voice Evaluation (RVE) in North America. RVE will now move into a limited beta phase that will enhance our behavioral reports data collection capabilities and improve the impact of our comms related behavioral interventions.



Riot Games Jett has been the most picked agent in Radiant lobbies for Episode 6 Act 1.

Bug Fixes

Agents

Potentially fixed bug with KAY/O’s Zero/point (E) not showing the correct enemies that it has suppressed (please let us know if you see further issues here)

Pathfinding has been improved on Raze’s Boom Bot (C) when chasing an enemy. It can now more consistently jump up small heights and will do so with smoother movement

Fixed a bug with Boom Bot (C) getting stuck in a wall and rapidly shaking while making a loud noise. It will now bounce off the wall per usual

Fixed a bug where Yoru’s Fakeout (C) could get stuck in mid-air in various locations

Fixed bug where Cypher’s Neural Theft (X) would only reveal one time if he had been killed or the round had changed during a previous cast

Fixed a bug where Cypher’s Neural Theft (X) reveals would be interrupted when he was killed after it had been deployed

Maps

Players will no longer make footstep audio when dropping from Lotus B site platform to the fountain

Lotus door volume has been lowered further (we lowered in 6.01 as well) during the rotation phase

On Lotus, players next to each other while rotating door – rotates should feel smoother

On Lotus, fixed an issue where players were spawning on the wrong side of barrier near C site if standing on rotating door at round end

On Fracture, fixed a bug where the “Paul Delmann” badge could be stuck on the screen after Buy Phase ends

Weapons

Fixed an issue where Frenzy and Bulldog reload audio is quieter than other weapons in third person

Social

Fixed a bug that caused voice chat to no longer function when disconnected from the internet for less than 60 seconds If the internet is disconnected for 60 seconds or less, you will be able to reconnect to voice chat without having to relaunch the game.



So, there you have it — that’s everything included in Valorant update 6.02 patch notes. For more about the game, make sure to check some of our other Valorant content:

What is the Night Market? | How to get Gun Buddies | All Valorant skin bundles | Best Valorant Agents | When is Valorant on Mobile coming out? | Best Sentinels | Best Initiators | What is Econ Rating? | How to get free loot drops | Best Duelists | Is Valorant on Mac? | Best Controllers