Valorant update 5.12 early patch notes: Agent Ultimates, Chamber nerfs, more

The Valorant 5.12 patch notes are here for the Public Beta and brings with it a bunch of balances to Agents as well as a few notable nerfs to the likes of Chamber and Sage. Here’s everything added to the Valorant PBE in the 5.12 patch.

From the offset, it’s worth noting that this patch is currently only for the Valorant PBE and it’s therefore expected to see some of the additions change or get dropped before the finalised patch makes it to the game’s main server.

Nevertheless, the 5.12 patch comes with changes to practically all Agents as well as a few significant nerfs to the likes of Chamber, Sage, and more. So, with Episode 5 Act 3 in full swing, only time will tell regarding the impact the 5.12 patch will have on the current meta. Here’s everything changing in the newest Valorant patch.

Riot Games The 5.12 patch includes major nerfs, changes to Ultimates and more.

Valorant 5.12 patch notes

While some of these patch notes may not get through to the main server, the current 5.12 PBE notes consist primarily of balances being made to almost all Agents. Some are being nerfed a little more than others, like Chamber, who’s receiving restrictions on his Trademark and Tour De Force.

Moreover, one major change is the addition of universal damage to objects through any abilities. Damage over time area abilities will now universally damage any utilities such as Incendiary now being able to damage the Sage Barrier Orb.

The feature is only being released for the Public Beta currently and there is no word regarding when this may reach the main servers. In the meantime, here’s a full list of changes coming to Valorant in the 5.12 early patch notes.

We’ve increased the point costs of the Agent Ultimates that have large, site-wide footprints. We’ve also made a tuning pass on Agent ability economy.

Damage-over-time area abilities (like Brimstone’s Incendiary and Viper’s Snakebite) now damage enemy utility (read more in the Gameplay Systems Updates), so we’ve increased the health of 1hp destructibles so that they aren’t instantly vaporized—but can still be destroyed by one-shot in most situations.

Breach

Rolling Thunder (X) Ultimate Points increased 7 >>> 8



Chamber

Headhunter (Q) Updated Stability Curve Spread increased after 2nd bullet, when spamming. This is explicitly meant to reduce low-precision body-shot spam as an effective combat measure at range.

Rendezvous (E) Chamber now places a single anchor that can be teleported to while inside its range Radius increased 7.5m >>> 13m Removed teleport activation height restriction You can teleport to the Anchor while on different verticality so long as you are within its radius. Increased weapon equip time after teleporting 0.4s >>> 0.7s Headhunter is unaffected by this change. Destroying Rendezvous teleport anchor now disables it for the remainder of the round, instead of being placed on a cooldown. Chamber no longer incurs an additional cooldown when recalling his Anchor after teleporting. Health decreased 80 >>> 50

Trademark (C) The trap is now range restricted Trademark will disable when Chamber moves out of range, and reactivate once he is inside. Can now be recalled mid-round without line of sight 30s cooldown on recall Destruction remains permanent Initial Arm Time increased 2s >>> 4s Health Increased 1 >>> 20

Tour De Force (X) Fire rate decreased by 57.5%

Slow This applies to both Trademark and Tour De Force Reduced duration 6s >>> 4s



Cypher

Trapwire (C) Health increased 1 >>> 20



Fade

Prowler (C) Health decreased 100 >>> 60



Harbor

High Tide (E) Duration increased 12s >>> 15s

Cascade (C) Duration increased 5s >>> 7s



KAY/0

ZERO/POINT (E) Health increased 1 >>> 20

NULL/cmd (C) Ultimate points increased 7 >>> 8



Killjoy

Lockdown (X) Health increased 150 >>> 200

Nanoswarm (C) Health increased 1 >>> 20



Omen

Paranoia (Q) Cost decreased 300 >>> 250



Phoenix

Blaze (C) Cost decreased 200 >>> 150



Raze

Boom Bot (C) Health decreased 100 >>> 60

Blast Pack (Q) Health increased 1 >>> 20



Sage

Barrier Orb (C) Fortify delay increased 3.0s >>> 3.3s

Healing Orb (E) Self heal total amount decreased 60HP >>> 30HP Ally heal total amount increased 60HP>>> 100HP



Sova

Recon Bolt (E) Health increased 1 >>> 20



Skye

Trailblazer (Q) Cost increased 250 >>> 300

Regrowth (C) Cost decreased 200 >>> 150



Viper

Viper’s Pit (X) Smoke integrity regen time 5.0 >>> 25.0 Max time out of smoke decreased 15.0 >>> 8.0 Ultimate points required 7 >>> 8



Yoru

Gatecrash (E) Health decreased 100 >>> 60 Cost decreased 200 >>> 150



Assist Tail Tuning

Assist tails are the “grace period” duration after a debuff has expired where a player will still be awarded an assist for debuffing the killed target.

Concuss, Nearsight, Detained Assist tail increased 2s >>> 3s

Exiting Smokes Assist tail increased 1s >>> 2s

Slow Assist tail increased 1s >>> 2s

Suppression Added new 3s assist tail



Abilities that output damage will now universally damage enemy objects that can be damaged. Exceptions are made for Skye Trailblazer & Cypher Trapwire that only deal damage to players. We want to ensure that abilities are interacting in a consistent manner across the board. We want you to spend time thinking about how to approach utility in-game, rather than wondering if you can in the first place.



Brimstone

Incendiary now damages: Killjoy Nanoswarm Killjoy Alarmbot Killjoy Lockdown Cypher Trapwire Raze Blast Pack Sova Recon Bolt Reyna Leer Sage Barrier Orb KAY/0 Knife Chamber Trademark Chamber Rendezvous Fade Prowler

now damages: Orbital Strike now damages: Chamber Rendezvous

now damages:

Phoenix

Hothands bow damages: Cypher Trapwire Killjoy Nanoswarm Killjoy Alarmbot Killjoy Lockdown Raze Blast Pack Reyna Leer Sage Barrier Orb Sova Recon Bolt Fade Prowler KAY/0 Knife Chamber Trademark Chamber Rendezvous

bow damages: Blaze now damages: Cypher Trapwire Killjoy Nanoswarm Killjoy Alarmbot Killjoy Lockdown Raze Blast Pack Reyna Leer Sage Barrier Orb Sova Recon Bolt Fade Prowler KAY/0 Knife Yoru Fakeout Chamber Trademark Chamber Rendezvous



KAY/0

FRAG/MENT : KAY/0 now has a voiceover that tells his allies the number of enemies suppressed when the knife hits.

: KAY/0 now has a voiceover that tells his allies the number of enemies suppressed when the knife hits. ZERO/POINT now damages: Fade Prowler

now damages:

Killjoy

Nanoswarm now damages: Cypher Trapwire Killjoy Nanoswarm Killjoy Alarmbot Killjoy lockdown Raze Blast Pack Reyna Leer Sage Barrier Orb Sova Recon Bolt Chamber Trademark Chamber Rendezvous Fade Prowler KAY/0 Knife

now damages:

Raze

Blast Pack Now damages: Fade Prowler

Paint Shells Now damages: Fade Prowler



Sova

Shock Bolt Now damages: Fade Prowler

Hunters Fury Now damages: Raze Satchel Reyna Leer Fade Prowler Chamber Rendezvous



Viper

Snakebite Now damages: Cypher Trapwire Killjoy Nanoswarm Killjoy Alarmbot Killjoy lockdown Raze Blast Pack Reyna Leer Sage Barrier Orb Skye Seekers Sova Recon Bolt Chamber Trademark Chamber Rendezvous Fade Prowler KAY/0 Knife



With damage-over-time area abilities now universally damaging utility, we took a pass on damage multipliers. These area damage abilities cover a wide space and deal large amounts of damage over their duration. We’ve reduced their non-player output to 50% of base damage to prevent instant destruction of enemy utility and to ensure abilities with higher health, such as Sage Barrier Orb, retain their relevant impact.

Breach

Aftershock now deals 250% >>> 100% damage to non-players

Brimstone

Incendiary now deals 100% >>> 50% damage to non-players

KAY/0

Fragment now deals 250% >>> 100% damage to non-players

Killjoy

Nanoswarm now deals 100% >>> 50% damage to non-players

Phoenix

Hot Hands now deals 100% >>> 50% damage to non-players

Raze

Blast Pack now deals 1200% >>> 250% damage to non-players

Paint Shells now deals 100% >>> 250% damage to non-players

Boom Bot now deals 100% >>> 250% damage to non-players

Viper

Snake Bite now deals 100% >>> 50% damage to non-players

Allied Ability Damage Immunity

The following abilities are now immune to allied damage.

Chamber

Rendezvous

Trademark

Cypher

Spycam

Fade

Prowler

Haunt

KAY/0

ZERO/POINT

Killjoy

Alarmbot

Lockdown

Raze

Blastpack

Boom Bot

Skye

Seekers

Trailblazer

Sova

Owl Drone

Recon Bolt

Yoru

Gatecrash

Fakeout

Spectre

Added a third damage range to the Spectre and updated distances. New distances and body shot damage are: 0-15m, 26 damage. 15m-30m, 22 damage. 30m+, 20 damage.

For reference, the old ranges and damages were: 0-20m, 26 damage. 20m+, 22 damage.



Bugs

Fixed an issue where Phoenix would not be decayed by Viper for a short period after dying during Run It Back while decayed. (Thanks for the report Iyerfire )

) Fixed an issue where Cypher wasn’t able to place Trapwires on the glass panels by the yellow crate on Icebox.

Fixed a bug where enemy Spycams or Turrets could trigger Cypher’s Trapwires.

Fixed a bug where enemy knives could not damage Chamber’s Rendezvous teleport anchor.

Fixed a bug where Boom Bot would explode on contact with Yoru’s Gatecrash beacons.

So, there you have it, that’s everything included in the Valorant 5.12 patch. For more about the game, make sure to check some of our other Valorant content:

