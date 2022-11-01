Valorant patch 5.09 notes: Harbor bug fixes, Skye changes & more

Titas is an avid follower of esports titles such as Valorant and Dota 2 along with a knack for mobile games. He has previously worked at Sportskeeda Esports and Gfinity Esports before joining the team at Dexerto as a Games Writer. You can contact him at [email protected]

Valorant patch 5.09 notes are here now with a bunch of bug fixes affecting multiple agents, as well as an interesting change to Skye’s Seekers.

Patch 5.09 is the first sub-patch in Valorant Episode 5 Act 3, and following the release of Harbor, this update has revealed a bunch of bug fixes for the new Agent. Aside from that, other Agents have also received bug fixes to provide an optimal in-game experience for players.

As was expected following the release of a new Act, the latest patch in Valorant focuses entirely on fixing bugs and glitches that managed to creep into the game with the big update, so don’t expect any new content. With that being said, keep reading for a complete rundown of all the fixes that were released in patch 5.09.

Riot Games Harbor has received a bunch of bug fixes in patch 5.09.

Valorant 5.09 patch notes

Although update 5.09 doesn’t feature a ton of changes, the bug fixes released with the patch are definitely going to improve the in-game experience for everyone. While Harbor has been on the receiving end for most of the changes, several other agents like Yoru, Fade, Reyna, and even Sage have received bug fixes to improve their performance.

Following the Valorant Champions Istanbul 2022 as well as the release of Harbor, Riot has focused on improving Agent performance before the next pro season kicks off. What that being said, here’s the full list of changes in Valorant update 5.09 from the official patch notes.

Agent Bug fixes

Fixed a bug where Harbor’s Cascade would sometimes disappear when looking away from it (hotfixed during the 5.08 patch cycle).

Fixed a bug where walking through Harbor’s Cove barrier was not blinding players at the intended distance (hotfixed during the 5.08 patch cycle).

Fixed a bug where Harbor’s High Tide would have large gaps when cast in specific map locations.

Fixed a bug where Harbor’s Reckoning’s geysers would not spawn in the area where the player was standing.

Throughout this year, we’ve been periodically making improvements to Skye’s Seekers so that they more reliably and efficiently reach their target. Small changes were made to how Skye’s Seekers navigate around obstacles after they’ve visually acquired their target. If the target is intangible when the Seekers reach them, it will not debuff them. This includes Reyna while she is Dismissed and Yoru in Dimensional Drift.

Fixed an issue where Yoru would still enter his stealth and intangible state if he was detained while casting Dimensional Drift. The detain now properly interrupts the cast.

Fixed an issue where Fade could activate her Haunt and Seize projectiles to make them drop while she was Suppressed.

Fixed an issue where Reyna would auto-heal after a kill while in Empress even though she was Suppressed.

Fixed an issue where Sage could instantly break her Barrier by walling self into a corner.

