Leaked Valorant patch 3.05 notes: Fracture map release & ranked changes

Valorant’s newest patch notes have some interesting adjustments, especially in the way that agent’s abilities now interact with and damage other abilities. Oh, and not to mention the new “H” shaped map called Fracture.

Of the changes that are coming with Valorant’s leaked Patch 3.05, fans are likely most excited about the addition of the heavily teased new map, Fracture. This map is one of Valorant’s most unique right away, with a signature “H” shaped design that spawns defenders in the middle of the map and attackers on either side at the top or bottom. There will be an unrated Fracture-only queue for players just wanting to try it out.

Also in these notes are changes are some changes to the way agents’ abilities will work against one another, battlepass XP rewards, and updates that will add back tiers to the Immortal ranking.

For more of a full rundown on the details of the patch notes, set to hit live servers on September 8, continue reading below.

Valorant Agent Changes in Patch 3.05

Agents receiving changes in these notes are Killjoy, Raze, Breach, Brimstone, and Sova. These changes, for the most part, deal with how the agents’ abilities harm other abilities in the game. But, there are a few exceptions.

One such exception are the changes to Raze’s Boom Bot, making it hit a bit less hard, but also cost a bit less.

Boom Bot (C)

Max damage reduced 125 >>> 80

Min damage reduced 50 >>> 30

Cost reduced 400 >>> 300

Killjoy also sees some changes that aren’t strictly ability-related, with her Turret now slowing significantly less.

Turret (E)

Bullet tagging reduced 72.5% slow >>> 29.5% slow (84.31% Decrease in slowing.)

The remaining three agents all get changes to one of their abilities and how it affects others in the game. Below is a breakdown of those adjustments.

Breach

Aftershock (C) now deals damage to the following:

Killjoy Alarm Bot

Killjoy Nanoswarm

Killjoy Lockdown

Cypher Tripwire

Reyna Leer

Sage Barrier Orb

Sova Recon Bolt

KAY/O Zero/Point

Brimstone

Orbital Strike (X) now deals damage to the following:

Killjoy Nanoswarm

Cypher Trapwire

Sage Barrier Orb

KAY/O Zero/Point

Sova

Hunter’s Fury (X) now deals damage to the following:

Killjoy Nanoswarm

Cypher Trapwire

Sage Barrier Orb

Sova Recon Bolt

KAY/O Zero/Point

Competitive Updates

The biggest thing to note here is that Immortal 1/2/3 rank tiers are now back, allowing players to better distinguish between their Immortal cohorts.

Because of this ranked restrictions have also been updated to reflect the return of Immortal 1/2/3, primarily pertaining to queuing up with Diamond-ranked players. Those restrictions can be seen below.

Diamond 1 → Immortal 1

Diamond 2 → Immortal 2

Diamond 3 → Immortal 3

Premium Battlepass Updates

Agents who have upgraded to the premium battlepass will now receive a 3% XP boost towards tier progression. This comes in addition to the premium rewards that now come as a part of the feature, incentivizing players to go premium earlier, rather than later as this boost is not something that can be used retroactively.

This XP boost does not apply to daily or weekly missions.

Other than these changes include updated AFK detection in modes like Deathmatch and Snowball fight as well as performance updates to ping calculation to exclude the server frame time.